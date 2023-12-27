Watch: CM Punk Hits GTS on Dominik Mysterio to Win WWE Return Match

CM Punk is wrestling again. The Second City Saint was shelved in September 2022 with a torn triceps, an injury that occurred just three months after he broke his foot during a freak stage dive accident on AEW Dynamite. Punk's lengthy triceps recovery brought him all the way to June 2023, the premiere episode of AEW Collision, which saw Punk return to the ring in trios tag action alongside friends FTR. Punk became a regular in-ring competitor on AEW Collision throughout the summer, wrestling in the Owen Hart Cup Tournament and feuding with both Samoa Joe and Ricky Starks in the process. Punk's last match came in August when he defeated Joe at AEW ALL IN: London moments after he was involved in a backstage incident that got him fired from the company.

Two months after his firing, Punk returned to WWE. His shocking comeback at WWE Survivor Series came with the mission statement of headlining WWE WrestleMania, the lone goal he failed to accomplish in his initial WWE run. Punk has his sights on the clearest path to that main event, winning the Men's Royal Rumble Match, but before he can get to that multi-man battle royal, he is shaking some of that ring rust off.

CM Punk Wins WWE Return Match With GTS

(Photo: WWE)

Dirty Dom went to sleep on Tuesday.

CM Punk made his WWE in-ring return on December 26th, wrestling Dominik Mysterio at a WWE live event in Madison Square Garden. Punk and Dominik battled for roughly 13 minutes, trading offense back and forth in front of the New York City crowd. The bout culminated with Punk reversing Dominik's attempted suplex into a fireman's carry, setting up the second-generation luchador for a Go To Sleep and the 1-2-3.

CM Punk hits Dominik with the GTS to get the win in his first match back in WWE during #WWEMSG tonight:



🎥: @stellar_jl319



pic.twitter.com/yCm5OXE3Rm — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) December 27, 2023

This is Punk's first singles victory in a WWE ring since January 2014. His last W came against Billy Gunn on the January 20th, 2014 episode of WWE Monday Night Raw. Gunn, a veteran of over three decades and a WWE Hall of Famer, is actually still wrestling today, as he is currently one-third of the AEW World Trios Champions.

It remains to be seen as to if Punk will wrestle on proper WWE TV before the WWE Royal Rumble premium live event in January 2024. His next match is this Saturday, December 30th at another WWE live event, this time taking place in Los Angeles.