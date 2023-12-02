Trish Stratus Announces Collaboration With Canadian Custom Sock Company SOXOS

Mick Foley isn't the only WWE Hall of Famer that knows a thing or two about socks. Trish Stratus has announced her latest venture: a collaboration with Canadian small business custom sock brand SOXOS. Stratus first teased the news on social media, noting that she had a "big announcement" and asked fans to guess what it could be. First revealed on Stratus' website, the collaboration "Trishmas Sox Collection" features four unique designs specifically tailored to her time in wrestling, her connection to Christmas with her holiday films, and a nod to yoga and Stratus' yoga brand Stratusphere Yoga.

SOXOS creates unique custom sock designs that have faces on them, but this is the brand's first time making custom fandom related socks. The socks will release Monday, December 4 on the SOXOS website but Stratus will be revealing a new design each day until then. On December 1, Stratus shared the news with fans on social media, also revealing the yoga design. The top of the socks say "Merry Trishmas" black socks that feature a Christmas tree with Stratus' silhouette in a yoga pose holding the star. The bottoms say "'Tis The Sea-Zen." Check out a glimpse of the first design below.

Stratus returned to wrestling in 2023 to team with Becky Lynch and Lita against Damage CTRL at WrestleMania 39. After Lita suffered from an injury and couldn't defend the Women's Tag Team titles against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez, Stratus offered to step in so they didn't have to be vacated. Stratus would turn on Lynch after losing that match, setting up what Stratus has dubbed the "bad girl" tour. They concluded their five month long feud at WWE Payback in September in a Steel Cage Match. On this most recent run, Stratus also took former WWE NXT Superstar Zoey Stark under her wing as she began warming up on the main roster. This is something Stark told Comicbook.com's Matt Aguilar she hopes to finish at some point down the line.