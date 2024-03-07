Trish Stratus Discusses A Potential WrestleMania Match with Lita: "I Think That Would Be Really Cool."

Both Trish Stratus and Lita returned to WWE on a semi-regular basis in 2023 in the lead up to WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles. Lita would walk into that match one half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions alongside her tag partner Becky Lynch and Stratus who evened the odds for them against Damage CTRL. Not long after that match, Lita would be mysteriously attacked backstage, forcing Stratus to fill in for her ahead of a tag team title defense on WWE Raw. Lynch and Lita would lose the titles in that match and Stratus would complete her heel turn. While Lita has been off television ever since, it made way for an electric feud between Lynch and Stratus that culminated at WWE Payback.

Stratus has been off WWE programming since then, fulfilling other obligations like her judging duties on Canada's Got Talent but it hasn't been forgotten by Stratus that there is still much to do in her WWE career, like finishing her feud with Lita. When asked if she'd like to finish that feud on a PLE like WrestleMania which has meant a lot to both of their careers, Stratus thinks it would be "really great."

"That would be fantastic. It would be really great," Stratus said in an interview with Monopoly Events. "Also, there's two thoughts. She can get her payback whatever. And [for] that moment, because for a rivalry that spanned decades, literally – to this day, we are still fighting, still at odds. We never had a WrestleMania moment. Isn't it so crazy to think of? Sometimes we go 'I can't believe we didn't ever have a WrestleMania moment.' We've had triple threats and we've been involved, but [never one-on-one]. So I think that would be really cool. Also, wouldn't it be neat if Trish and Lita were tag team champions? I think it would be cool."

Thus far, neither of them are slated to compete at this year's event in Philadelphia this April but Lynch, who Stratus and Lita both have history with now, will face off against the WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley. Lynch competed in her very first Elimination Chamber and won. She will go on to face Ripley for only the second time in their careers. This time is much different, though, as they have both stepped into their personas as "Mami" and "The Man" and Ripley will look to finish a full calendar year with a successful defense at WrestleMania 40.

