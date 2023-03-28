Becky Lynch Doesn't Understand Logan Paul & Jake Paul's Popularity

Logan Paul will step back inside a WWE ring at WrestleMania 39 this Saturday, taking on Seth Rollins at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood (Los Angeles), California. Rollins' wife, Becky Lynch, will also be in action by teaming up with Lita and Trish Stratus to face Damage CTRL's Bayley, Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky in a six-woman tag match. Lynch was on E!'s The Rundown this week and was asked about her husband's opponent, openly admitting she doesn't understand the popularity that surrounds Logan and his brother, fellow celebrity boxer and YouTuber Jake Paul.

"God No. No (I wasn't a fan of Logan Paul's before his WWE debut)," Lynch said (h/t Fightful). "I didn't know who these Paul brothers were until they started doing boxing and I was like, why do people love these people?"

She was then asked about influencers stepping inside the ring — "I don't love it. What's he doing, two or three matches a year. I work 52 weeks a year. I take my baby on the road. You know how troubling that is. You know the effort that takes. To do that 52 weeks a year because I love this and because we have to make the towns and the fans come to see us every single week, three, four, five times a week. We make the towns and do that. To come in and just get the big matches and big stadiums when you haven't put in the work. I don't love that."

WWE WrestleMania 39 Card

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes (Night Two)

Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes (Night Two) WWE United States Championship: Austin Theory vs. John Cena (Night One)

Austin Theory vs. John Cena (Night One) Seth Rollins vs. Logan Paul (Night One)

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships: The Usos vs. Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn

The Usos vs. Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn SmackDown Women's Championship: Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley

Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley Raw Women's Championship: Bianca Belair vs. Asuka

Bianca Belair vs. Asuka WWE Intercontinental Championship: Gunther vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus

Gunther vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus Brock Lesnar vs. Omos

Edge vs. Finn Balor (Hell in a Cell Match)

Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio

Becky Lynch, Trish Stratus & Lita vs. Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai & Iyo Sky)

Braun Strowman & Ricochet vs. The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) vs. Alpha Academy (Chad Gable & Otis) vs. The Viking Raiders (Erik & Ivar)

Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez vs. Natalya & Shotzi vs. Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler vs. TBA

WWE's WrestleMania 39 takes place at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood (Los Angeles), California on April 1-2. Stay tuned for live, full coverage of the event this weekend!