Becky Lynch Hints at When She'll Retire From WWE

Becky Lynch is gearing up for her sixth WrestleMania match this week, teaming up with Lita and Trish Stratus to take on Damage CTRL's Bayley, Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky at WrestleMania 39. "The Man" has been with WWE for the past decade and has been in the wrestling business since 2002, prompting Tommy Tiernan to ask her this past week how much longer she intends to keep working. Lynch openly admitted that retirement is on the horizon, saying, "I still have a few more years left in me... (And then there will come a time) to hang up the boots."

As one of WWE's Four Horsewomen, Lynch already has a WWE career worthy of the WWE Hall of Fame. She's held the Raw and SmackDown Women's Championships a combined six times, won the 2019 Women's Royal Rumble and holds the records for longest single reign as Raw Women's Champion (373 days) and most cumulative days with the same title (559 days). She was also the first woman to win a WrestleMania main event match that featured only women, beating Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair in the final bout of WrestleMania 35 back in 2019.

Since returning from a shoulder injury last year, Lynch has spent the bulk of her time on WWE TV feuding with the Damage CTRL faction. She and Lita, a WWE Hall of Famer, beat Kai and Sky for the women's tag titles back on the Feb. 27 episode of Monday Night Raw.

WWE WrestleMania 39 Card

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes (Night Two)

Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes (Night Two) WWE United States Championship: Austin Theory vs. John Cena (Night One)

Austin Theory vs. John Cena (Night One) Seth Rollins vs. Logan Paul (Night One)

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships: The Usos vs. Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn

The Usos vs. Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn SmackDown Women's Championship: Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley

Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley Raw Women's Championship: Bianca Belair vs. Asuka

Bianca Belair vs. Asuka WWE Intercontinental Championship: Gunther vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus

Gunther vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus Brock Lesnar vs. Omos

Edge vs. Finn Balor (Hell in a Cell Match)

Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio

Becky Lynch, Trish Stratus & Lita vs. Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai & Iyo Sky)

Braun Strowman & Ricochet vs. The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) vs. Alpha Academy (Chad Gable & Otis) vs. The Viking Raiders (Erik & Ivar)

Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez vs. Natalya & Shotzi vs. Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler vs. TBA

WWE's WrestleMania 39 takes place at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood (Los Angeles), California on April 1-2. Stay tuned for live, full coverage of the event this weekend!