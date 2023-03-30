Two WWE Superstars Could Reach Major Milestone at WrestleMania 39

This year's Showcase of the Immortals promises to change the WWE landscape forever. WWE WrestleMania 39 will see Cody Rhodes challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, giving the American Nightmare the opportunity to usher in a new era for the company's world title scene. Beyond the main event's implications, most remaining marquee matches also have gold on the line. While John Cena and Asuka beating their opponents would mark the start of yet another United States Championship and Raw Women's Title reign, respectively, two challengers have the chance to capture gold that they have never held before.

Gunther puts his WWE Intercontinental Championship on the line against Sheamus and Drew McIntyre in a triple threat. McIntyre is a one-time champion, having held the strap from December 2009 until May 2010, but Sheamus has never reigned as WWE Intercontinental Champion. That said, Sheamus already has multiple WWE, Tag, and United States Championship reigns to his name.

The Usos defend their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships against Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens in a match that has been building for months. While the challengers held the Ring of Honor Tag Titles together on one occasion, they have never won the duos championships in WWE. Zayn has only held the Intercontinental Title in his main roster WWE tenure while Owens has reigned with the Intercontinental, United States, and Universal Championships.

Victories for both Sheamus and Owens would make them the latest Grand Slam champions in WWE history. As reflected in the modern era, a "Grand Slam champion" is a WWE superstar that has held a world title (either WWE or Universal), both the United States and Intercontinental Title, and a tag title (either Raw or SmackDown).

WWE WrestleMania has crowned a number of Grand Slam champions in years past. Most recently, AJ Styles became a Grand Slam champion at WWE WrestleMania 37 in 2021, capturing the Raw Tag Titles with Omos to complete his set of four. Kofi Kingston accomplished the feat at WWE WrestleMania 35 when he won the WWE Championship. Seth Rollins brought it home at WWE WrestleMania 34 after winning the Intercontinental Title.

The full card for WWE WrestleMania 39 can be seen below...

WWE WrestleMania 39 Night One

SmackDown Women's Championship: Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Rhea Ripley



WWE United States Championship: Austin Theory (c) vs. John Cena

The Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy vs. Viking Raiders vs. Ricochet & Braun Strowman



Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship: The Usos (c) vs. Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens

WWE WrestleMania 39 Night Two