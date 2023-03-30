WWE WrestleMania 39 Night One and Night Two Matches Revealed

WWE WrestleMania 39 is continuing the trend of a weekend-long Showcase of the Immortals. WWE first expanded to a two-night WrestleMania in 2020, splitting the card of empty arena and cinematic matches across a Saturday and a Sunday. With limited fans allowed to attend the following year, WWE kept the format, bringing then-SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair to the main event spot for Night 1 while WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Edge vs. Daniel Bryan headlined Night 2. Even with capacity crowds back in full swing in 2022, WWE kept the supersized Mania going for AT&T Stadium.

This year's is no different. WWE WrestleMania 39 brings 13 total matches to SoFi Stadium stretched out across April 1st and April 2nd. While it has been known that Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes would main-event Night 2, the bulk of the rest of the card had been up in the air.

As revealed on ESPN First Take, the WWE WrestleMania 39 card goes as follows...

WWE WrestleMania 39 Night One

SmackDown Women's Championship: Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Rhea Ripley



Becky Lynch & Lita & Trish Stratus vs. Damage CTRL



WWE United States Championship: Austin Theory (c) vs. John Cena

Seth Rollins vs. Logan Paul

The Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy vs. Viking Raiders vs. Ricochet & Braun Strowman



Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship: The Usos (c) vs. Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens

Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio

WWE WrestleMania 39 Night Two

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Cody Rhodes

Raw Women's Championship: Bianca Belair (c) vs. Asuka



Brock Lesnar vs. Omos

Hell in a Cell: Edge vs. Finn Balor



WWE Intercontinental Championship: Gunther (c) vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus

Raquel Rodriguez & Liv Morgan vs. Shotzi & Natalya vs. Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler vs. Sonya Deville & Chelsea Green



The graphic indicates that Theory vs. Cena will main event WWE WrestleMania 39 Saturday, but that match was previously announced as the opener for the entire weekend of shows. It's possible that Theory vs. Cena has been reshuffled to that top spot on Night One, which could raise questions about Cena's long-term future with the company if so. In 2018, The Undertaker vs. Roman Reigns was scheduled to be a featured match on the WWE WrestleMania 33 card but was not expected to get the main event spot until very close to the show itself. WWE pivoted to put it in that position as it became apparent that this was intended to be Taker's last match. If Cena is seriously considering retirement after WWE WrestleMania 39, which he has teased in numerous promos, moving his contest to the main event spot could hint at that coming to fruition.

WWE WrestleMania 39 goes down this weekend, streaming on Peacock on April 1st and April 2nd.