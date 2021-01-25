Jake Paul Mocks Conor McGregor After UFC 257 Loss, Lowers Fight Offer to $10K

✖

In the months leading up to Conor McGregor's fight with Dustin Poirier at UFC 257, YouTuber Jake Paul consistently called out the former champion and offering him a lucrative payday to step inside the ring for a boxing match with him. Both McGregor and UFC president Dana White ignored Paul's repeated demands, but the tables suddenly turned on Saturday night when McGregor suffered a second-round TKO loss.

Paul uploaded his immediate reaction, openy laughing at McGregor before saying his offer had just dropped from $50 million to a mere $10,000.

"Hey Conor, I got ten thousand dollars for you, cash!" Paul said with a massive smile on his face. "Oh, you had $50 million dollars (laughs)."

By Monday the video already had more than three million views.

McGregor's last comments regarding Paul came days before the Poirier fight, telling BT Sport, "That is what it is. We'll see what happens. That's it. He seems like a confused little kid to me, to be honest."

However, ESPN's Ariel Helwani is now reporting that McGregor has already been pushing hard for a third fight with Poirier, this time for the vacant UFC Lightweight Championship. The title still technically belongs to Khabib Nurmagomedov, but the unbeaten Russian fighter announced his retirement back in October.

As for the Paul family, Jake's brother Logan will be stepping into the ring for an exhibition with Floyd Mayweather next month.

"If I caught Floyd with one punch — one punch — I would snap this f—er in half. "Let me tell you this, if I caught Floyd in a real fight, street fight, whoop his ass! No question," Logan told TMZ in November. "MMA? Octagon? Whoop his ass!" The only place I think Floyd is safe obviously is the boxing ring, but to be honest, I don't give a f—! I don't give a f—! I would fight Floyd anytime, anywhere, any place. Doesn't f—kin' matter to me… I’m 8 inches taller, I'm 40 pounds heavier, I'm half his age, I'm 2 times as hungry and 10 times as smart. I'm used to beating up people weaker and shorter than he is. I grew up with Jake!"