Jake Paul Says He Wants to Knock Out Conor McGregor Next and the Internet Is Losing Its Mind

Moments after Jake Paul knocked out former NBA superstar Nate Robinson, the former publicly marked his next target — UFC favorite Conor McGregor. Suffice to say, Twitter quickly burst with chatter, making both Paul and McGregor trend worldwide. After knocking Donald Cerrone out within 40 seconds earlier this January, McGregor's professional UFC record grew to 22-4. Paul currently remains undefeated in his professional career after appearing in just two matches.

After knocking out former NBA star Nate Robinson tonight, @jakepaul says he wants @TheNotoriousMMA and/or @dillondanis next and predicts he’d knock both out. (📽 @triller) pic.twitter.com/eubdl9j3kE — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) November 29, 2020

Though McGregor was recently booked for an upcoming UFC event, he's also booked a fight in 2021 with former boxing champ Manny Pacquiao.

“For the sake of all the Filipino COVID-19 victims, Senator Manny Pacquiao will be fighting UFC superstar Conor McGregor next year. The huge portion of his earnings will proceed to those who are affected nationwide by the pandemic," Pacquiao's camp said in a statement earlier this year.

“But our beloved Senator doesn’t want to talk about boxing since we are in the middle of the pandemic and this is not the right time for it. His main focus right now is to help here and there, providing relief, shelter, money and food, among other necessities.”

Keep scrolling to see what the internet has to say about Paul's latest threat.