Seth Rollins Explains WWE’s Plans for the World Heavyweight Championship

Seth Rollins won WWE’s new World Heavyweight Championship back at Night of Champions, finally bringing the consistent presence of a world champion back to Monday Night Raw for the first time in well over a year. The title was initially criticized for being presented as a “consolation prize” for all the wrestlers who were unable to dethrone Roman Reigns of the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, but Rollins has taken a different approach by trying to present it as a “workhorse” title. He has already defended the title at live events and on the latest episode of Raw and has even been challenged to defend it on NXT against Bron Breakker.

In a recent appearance on My Love Letter to Wrestling, Rollins went into detail about WWE’s plans for the new title (h/t Fightful) — “I think just kind of calling it the work-rate title is a little bit underselling it. At the end of the day, the title exists because our roster is so chock full of talent. There’s just too much to have one champion that’s not around very much, and so I think the fact that we had so many worthy contenders, people that could hold this championship, I think that is the reason the title exists.

“If we had a weak roster and things weren’t good and stuff wasn’t hot, it might be fine just to have one champion who wasn’t around, didn’t want to make live events, but that’s just not the case,” he continued. “We’re selling out left and right, we’re hot, from here to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Paris, France, Mexico City, it doesn’t matter. We’re just selling out left and right, and we need to have a World Heavyweight Champion on the men’s side to represent that level of competition. So I think we’re going to put in the work to build this title to be as big as any championship in wrestling. We’re not naive and think that we don’t need to put that work. We know that it needs to happen. But we’ve got the roster, and the guys and the crew who are willing to put in the time to make it feel as big as it is.”

Rollins is rumored to make his first pay-per-view defense against Finn Balor at Money in the Bank on July 1 in London, England. Do you think “The Visionary” will succeed in elevating this new title? Tell us your thoughts in the comments!