Seth Rollins Shows Respect to Logan Paul Following Their WWE WrestleMania 39 Match

Seth Rollins found himself in one of the most trusted positions this past April at WWE WrestleMania 39. The current WWE World Heavyweight Champion was tasked with being Logan Paul's dance partner at the Showcase of the Immortals, squaring off against the social media superstar in a singles match. While Paul had a couple of fan-favorite matches under his belt at this point, Rollins was still carrying the vast majority of in-ring expertise, and like all celebrity matches, was tasked with truly dictating the pace. Rollins and Paul's bout ended up being one of the most praised matches of the weekend.

Speaking to My Love Letter to Wrestling, Rollins reflected on working with Paul, emphasizing that the experience was largely unlike wrestling anyone else on the roster.

"It's a hundred percent different," Rollins said. "Obviously, there's a lot more pressure on me to carry the weight of a match, carry the burden of a huge WrestleMania match. There's a lot of pressure on you. The company is basically saying 'Here, we trust you to handle this and do this well.' And then you're in there with a guy who, like you said, has very little experience."

The crux of Rollins and Paul's feud boiled down to the distaste Rollins had for Paul waltzing into the professional wrestling world, often criticizing him for not taking it seriously and only utilizing it to make himself more famous. Even though the two men left WWE WrestleMania 39 with no love lost, Rollins does have some respect for what Paul has been able to do in his short wrestling career thus far.

"I'll say this about Logan, he's a hard-working cat," he added. "He is a hustler. And I don't think you get to his level of success just kinda phoning it in."

Paul is set to make his WWE return on next week's Monday Night Raw in his home state of Ohio. This will mark his first televised appearance since WWE WrestleMania 39, and he is itching to mix it up again.

"I am so hungry to get back in there, dude," Paul said earlier this year. "I am so hungry to get back in there, and I just got cable here in Puerto Rico. I've been watching Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown and the big events. Night of Champions just happened. As a fan, for the first time, I'm watching the consumer angle. I didn't always do that."

Paul was recently rumored to be working the Men's Money in the Bank match at next month's WWE Money in the Bank.