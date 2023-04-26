Vince McMahon, WWE Sued Over Allegedly Racist and Stereotypical Storylines

Former WWE writer Britney Abrahams is suing Vince McMahon and other WWE executives over alleged racial and gender stereotypes within WWE scripts as well as wrongful termination. Abrahams worked for WWE from 2020 until 2022. Within the lawsuit, Abrahams alleges that she was discriminated against and ultimately fired from her position for pushing back on "offensively racist and stereotypical jargon" within WWE scripts for Black superstars. Two talents specifically mentioned as examples include WWE Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair and Apollo Crews.

Specific complaints related to Belair and Crews's scripts included dialogue written for Belair that had her say "Uh-Uh! Don't make me take off my earrings and beat your a--!" and Crews being told to deliver his dialogue with a "stereotypical and exaggerated Nigerian accent."

Both of those examples made it to television, but other pitches that are cited in the lawsuit were actually squashed early. One writer allegedly pitched that a Muslim superstar be revealed to be "behind the 9/11 attacks" within a storyline. That idea was complained about by both Abrahams and other writers, which left Vice President Christine Lubrano to allegedly respond, "Wacky things are said in the writer's room all the time."

Abrahams was ultimately fired from WWE in April 2022 for taking a WWE WrestleMania 38-branded chair for herself. Abrahams alleged that her firing was actually retaliation for her constant protest of various racist and sexist pitches within WWE creative. The lawsuit notes that taking WWE-branded chairs home was a "common practice that white male writers weren't punished for."

