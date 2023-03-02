Watch Bryan Danielson's Uncensored F-Bomb That Closed Out AEW Dynamite

Tonight's AEW Dynamite concluded with a passionate promo from Bryan Danielson ahead of his match against MJF for the AEW World Championship, but those who watched it on TV didn't get the full promo. That's because after MJF interrupted Danielson, Danielson went all in on MJF, hitting him with some low blows in his promo and closing it out with an F-Bomb. The live feed would cut out during this point and all you could hear was the crowd losing their minds, but when the clip hit the internet, you could finally hear what he was saying, and you can watch it for yourself below.

After taking a shot at MJF's divorce that sent the Champion over the edge, Danielson talked about how some think he is the best wrestler in the world. He then said he hopes MJF is ready, because if he's not, "you are going to get your f****** head kicked in."

The crowd lost it with that line, and MJF would start losing his nerve and heading back up the ramp. The two stars will battle for the AEW World Championship in a 60-minute Iron Man Match, and though Danielson is considered one of the best in the world, MJF could still leave the pay-per-view as Champion.

MJF defeated Jon Moxley with the help of William Regal. No one has exactly been eager to help MJF out these days though, so he could literally be on his own against Danielson. Whether or not that changes will remain to be seen, but Danielson as Champion would certainly make some people very happy.

Here's the current card for AEW Revolution:

AEW World Heavyweight Championship 60-Minute Iron Man Match: MJF (C) vs Bryan Danielson

AEW Women's World Championship Match: Jamie Hayter (C) vs Saraya vs Ruby Soho

AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: Gunns (C) vs The Acclaimed vs Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett vs Orange Cassidy and Danhausen

TNT Championship Match: Samoa Joe (C) vs Wardlow

AEW World Trios Championship Match: The Elite (C) vs House of Black

Texas Death Match: Jon Moxley vs Hangman Page

Ricky Starks vs Chris Jericho (JAS banned from ringside)

Are you excited for Revolution? Let us know in the comments!