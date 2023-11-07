Watch: Former WWE Star Makes Cameo Appearance Backstage at Monday Night Raw

WWE's backstage area has canonically established itself as a forbidden door. Legends of yesteryear as well as stars from other promotions have popped by Monday Night Raw and WWE SmackDown to meet with old friends, occasionally showing face on camera. WWE Hall of Famer Ron Simmons is always good to pop into an awkward conversation and drop his patented "DAMN!" WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque steers the ship in gorilla but will also pop up on television to make the odd authoritative decision. Recently, top prospect Jade Cargill has been making cameos across WWE's three brands as she continues to tease which locker room she will end up calling home.

Gene Snitsky Makes WWE Raw Cameo Appearance

Another one of those cameos happened last night.

In a video shared on WWE's social media, former WWE star Gene Snitsky was shown alongside WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Chelsea Green. Green was feverishly searching for someone to blame for her scheduled Monday Night Raw match, to which Snitsky popped up and said his infamous "that wasn't my fault" catchphrase.

Gene Snitsky's Infamous WWE History

Snitsky spent five years in WWE from 2003 until 2008. He is most known for his controversial feud with Kane in 2004, which saw the two wrestle a match that culminated with Snitsky causing Kane to fall on his on-screen partner at the time, Lita. In kayfabe, Lita was pregnant with Kane's child, and this spot caused a storyline miscarriage. The following week, Snitsky emphasized that the miscarriage "wasn't [his] fault," which became his catchphrase. At one point, Snitsky brought a "baby" on Chris Jericho's interview segment, The Highlight Reel, and punted it into the crowd. It was revealed to be a baby doll after a fan caught it.

After leaving WWE in 2008, Snitsky hit the independent circuit, eventually making his way to TNA to back then-owner Dixie Carter in her feud with Bully Ray. He teamed with Rycklon (Ezekiel Jackson), Rhino, and EC3 in a losing effort to Bully Ray, Devon, Tommy Dreamer, and Al Snow. That loss led to himself and Rycklon being "fired" by Carter, signaling the end of their short-term agreement with the company.

Today, Snitsky competes for Major League Wrestling. This current run is his first full-time return to wrestling since 2018. His latest match came this past September in a losing effort to Alex Kane.