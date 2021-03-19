Watch: Julija Stoliarenko Faints During UFC Vegas 22 Weigh-Ins, Fight Cancelled

✖

UFC Vegas 22 weigh-ins had a scary moment as Julija Stoliarenko fainted on the scale. The bantamweight was scheduled to fight Julia Avila at the event. But, now it looks as though the fight has been called off after the wild incident. Both ladies were looking forward to their first fight of 2021, but now that will have to wait. Stoliarenko actually managed to hit the 135.5-pound threshold, but nothing is worth sacrificing your overall health in that manner. She stepped to the scale, swayed a bit, staggered, and security had to swiftly step in to help. The fighter could not stand after the tumble and get physically escorted off the platform as well. This entire thing was captured by The Schmo on social media and fans were quick to offer their well-wishes. You never want to see anything like this, and the decision to cancel the match makes all the sense in the world. Check out the video of the moment down below:

Julija Stoliarenko just fainted on the scale #UFCVegas22 pic.twitter.com/3PjNMUGxFf — The Schmo (@TheSchmo312) March 19, 2021

On Instagram, Avila wrote, “Unfortunately, my fight has been cancelled. My opponent fainted twice on the scales. I hope nothing but a speedy recovery for @julija.stoliarenko and prayers for her. Maybe we can meet up at a future date. But I will not be performing tomorrow night. As always, thank you to #pandaNation for the support. I love you all. May all the Julia’s in the world be unified and be healthy. @ufc @tkocombatsports”

It’s a disappointing moment for Stoliarenko, who made her UFC debut in August of last year. Unfortunately, that was a unanimous decision loss to Yana Kunitskaya. Before that though, she won the Invite FC bantamweight title. That was the pinnacle of a five-fight winning streak. As a skilled armbar technician, eight of her nine wins have come with that submission hold.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Julia Avila Shumate (@ragingpandamma)

For Avila, this was a chance to get back in the W column after dropping a decision to Sijara Eubanks last September. Before that speed bump, she was coasting on four straight victories in the octagon.

What fight are you looking forward to most at UFC Fight Night? Let us know down in the comments!

Photo Credit: Chris Unger/Getty Images