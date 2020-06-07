UFC 250: Amanda Nunes Defeats Felicia Spencer By Decision to Defend Featherweight Title

✖

Amanda Nunes defeated Felicia Spencer to retain her UFC featherweight title at UFC 250. The promotion’s Apex facility in Las Vegas played host to the night of mixed martial arts action. Cody Garbrandt and Raphael Assuncao were the co-main event, but all eyes were on whether Nunes would be able to retain her belt. It was absolute domination from the champion. Spencer might have gone the distance, but it was clear that The Lioness was in control the whole way. She’s riding an 11-win streak and was felt very confident stepping into the octagon this weekend. There is also the fact that a staggering five of those victories were defenses of her 135-pound title. The two-division champion had some history on the line as a win tonight would make her the first mother to hold a title in the UFC. She told Yahoo! that if anyone could climb that mountain, it would be her.

Amanda Nunes: 11th straight win, tied for 2nd-longest active win streak in UFC & longest win streak by a female fighter in UFC history. Also becomes the 1st of the 4 fighters in UFC history who have held 2 titles simultaneously to defend both titles during reign as champion. pic.twitter.com/U0VBQ1mB6T — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) June 7, 2020

“It will be history, you know?” she began. “I will get this one for sure. There is no doubt in my mind. I’m going to do my job and make some history. But my job has become history now. This is going to be the first [woman] to defend titles in two weight classes. History, you know? Now, when I fight, I’m making history. I feel like everybody can be a mother, I feel like a lot of people have a problem if you’re a mother of course. I feel like it comes with the life. If you want to grow your family you’re going to have to have a baby. And I feel like the baby is something that will help you grow as a person, grow as a human. You now know you have something else to think about… Be a mother, be a champion. It’s not something I think about. Retire as a mother-champion or whatever, it comes with everything.”

When asked about making a statement with Pride Month being here, Nunes didn’t even realize it, but reiterated her support while focusing on the task at hand.

"I didn't even know it was Pride Month," Nunes laughed with ESPN. "I'm focused on my job. And Pride Month comes with it. Of course I'm going to support everybody. But the main part of my job [is to keep] making history. I'm looking forward to getting my hand raised and walking away with my belts. Every time I think I don't have anything else left, something comes up. Life always [shows] it to me."

Nunes also told Yahoo!, “When you have been given things and the ability to make history like I have, you want to take advantage of it. I know what I can do in there and I believe in myself. I know how to prepare to do what I have to do. A fight is a fight and you never know how things are going to go, so you have to be ready for everything and just react. I’ve done OK doing that, I think.”

