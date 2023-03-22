Alexa Bliss Has Good News After Undergoing Treatment for Skin Cancer

Alexa Bliss has been off WWE programming since the Royal Rumble, and despite repeatedly claiming that she's not on hiatus all signs point to her missing WrestleMania 39 next month. Bliss took to Instagram on Tuesday to reveal she had undergone treatment for skin cancer found on the side of her face. She wrote in her Instagram Story, "Dear younger me, you should have stayed out of tanning beds. All clear now though! Thank you @AmericanSkinInstitute for taking care of me!"

She then added some context on Twitter when asked about the procedure — "Don't worry, short healing time. Always get your skin checked! Esp if you are in the sun or use tanning beds! Lol. ...There was a spot on my face yes- that had gotten worse. So went to get (a) biopsy. Was basal cell carcinoma. During my procedure doc also found other squamous cells. Was a quick and easy procedure. Glad I always get my skin checked."

It's unclear if this was what was keeping Bliss off TV or if the procedure is unrelated to her recent absence. In the final weeks before her disappearance, Bliss started reverting back to the heelish supernatural persona she was using throughout the COVID-19 pandemic but was also getting repeatedly mocked by Uncle Howdy.

