WrestleMania 39 Update for Bobby Lashley

Bobby Lashley vs. Bray Wyatt was originally booked for WrestleMania 39, but the status of the match has been called into question for the past couple of weeks due to Wyatt's absence over a reported illness. Insider WrestleVotes addressed this situation in a new interview with GiveMeSport, noting that Lashley will still play a role on the show even if the Wyatt match is officially scrapped. He stated, "A personal health issue on Bray Wyatt's part is going to keep Bobby Lashley off the WrestleMania card. With that said, I know that there's a backup plan... I do know that they're gonna get Lashley on the card in some form."

He later added that a backup plan could involve LA Knight, who still doesn't have a match on the card despite the show taking place in LA — "I've heard the plans for Bobby had something to do with La Knight. I think there's a tie-in with some type of segment that LA Knight is going to be invovled in."

Adding: WWE will find a way to get Lashley on the card. A match vs. LA Knight isn’t planned as of now, but has been discussed for over a week now. https://t.co/U507ZepcQG — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) March 23, 2023

Will Steve Austin Wrestle at WrestleMania 39

Another report that's been floating around is that "Stone Cold" Steve Austin was pitched either a segment or match with Knight recently following his impromptu match at last year's WrestleMania. Austin spoke with NBC Los Angeles this week and seemed to shut down any possibility that he'll compete in a full match this time around.

"Coming back to do something from time to time is fine, because I love my relationship with WWE, but my days in the ring are done," Austin said. "Although, I did do the main event at WrestleMania last year in Dallas, but that was kind of a fluke and we pulled it off. It's good to be back and see some of the faces, but I've been gone for a long time, and I do not miss it."

"I miss the boys. That's what I miss. You miss going up and down the road telling stories, laughing, and doing things to entertain each other when you're doing the grind on the road. Just living life [with each other]," Austin continued. "It's a different breed of animals, or guys, or human beings, that get into this business, and birds of a feather flock together and the sports entertainment industry draws some very unique characters."