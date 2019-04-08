Wrestlemania 35: Kofi Kingston Now Officially a Grand Slam Champion

WWE Superstar Kofi Kingston has had an impressive career, and it just got even more impressive as he officially defeated the “New” Daniel Bryan for the WWE Championship at Wrestlemania 35. While that was a fantastic victory on its own merits, as fans have been wanting Kofi to win the title ever since he got an official title shot, this latest championship victory places Kingston in some pretty impressive company.

With Kingston winning the WWE Championship, he is now an official Grand Slam Champion thanks to his previously holding the Intercontinental, United States, and Tag Team titles.

Kofi Kingston is OFFICIALLY an African-American Grand Slam Champion in the WWE. KOFIMANIA IS LITTTTT #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/x2f0BJ8QYU — Alisha 🎒 (@AlishaWithFlair) April 8, 2019

Kingston is officially the 20th person to claim the coveted Grand Slam title joining historic figures like Chris Jericho, Jeff Hardy, Shawn Michaels, and Triple H and the 13th or so overall ever since WWE changed how the Grand Slam worked in 2015. This is just another much-deserved victory for the fan-favorite Superstar, and fans can’t wait to see just where Kofi Kingston will go from here. Hopefully his solo reign will be as long as his incredible Tag Team reign with The New Day.

Wrestlemania 35’s kickoff show began at 5 p.m. ET on WWE‘s social media networks and YouTube channel, and the official show started at 7 p.m. ET on the WWE Network. The full card is as follows:

WWE Cruiserweight Championship Kickoff Match: Buddy Murphy (c) vs. Tony Nese

WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal

Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal

Raw Tag Team Championship Match: The Revival (c) vs. Curt Hawkins & Zack Ryder

Falls Count Anywhere Match: Shane McMahon vs. The Miz

Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Fatal 4-Way Match: Bayley & Sasha Banks (c) vs. Beth Phoenix & Natalya vs. The IIconics vs. Nia Jax & Tamina

AJ Styles vs. Randy Orton

United States Championship Match: Samoa Joe (c) vs. Rey Mysterio

Intercontinental Championship Match: Bobby Lashley (c) vs. “The Demon” Finn Bálor

Kurt Angle’s Farewell Match: Kurt Angle vs. Baron Corbin

SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos (c) vs. The Bar vs. Shinsuke Nakamura & Rusev vs. Ricochet & Aleister Black

No Holds Barred Match: Triple H vs. Batista

Universal Championship Match: Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Seth Rollins

WWE Championship Match: “The New” Daniel Bryan (c) vs. Kofi Kingston

Raw and SmackDown Women’s Championship Winner Take All Triple Threat Match: Ronda Rousey (c) vs. Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Becky Lynch

