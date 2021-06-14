Adam Cole Potentially Teasing a WWE Money in the Bank Appearance During NXT TakeOver: In Your House

✖

Adam Cole took part in the main event of Sunday night's NXT TakeOver: In Your House pay-per-view, battling against Karrion Kross, Pete Dunne, Kyle O'Reilly and Johnny Gargano for the NXT Championship. But from the moment Cole arrived fans couldn't help but notice something about his appearance — namely his trunks. The ring gear had the same green and gold color scheme of the Money in the Bank pay-per-view, and the back of them had "Bay Bay" written in the same font.

Obviously, this could just be an homage. But the timing is interesting considering Money in the Bank next month and the speculation of Cole jumping to either Raw or SmackDown has been high lately.

Adam Cole got those MITB colored trunks on. Foreshadowing??? — Nerd Bird (@Hawk221b) June 14, 2021

Is it just me or does Adam Cole’s trunks look like the money in the bank brief case? 🤔 #NXTChampionship — Andrew Garner (@Alabandrew) June 14, 2021

So Adam Cole (bay bay)‘s pants look a bit like the Money in the Bank briefcase 🤔 #NXTTakeOver — BJF (@The_Foy) June 14, 2021

Cole was asked about the possibility of jumping to the main roster during a press conference on Saturday and seemed angered by the question.

"Could Adam Cole show up on Raw or SmackDown? Maybe. Would Adam Cole run Raw or SmackDown if he showed up? You're damn right he would," Cole said. "But I'm really tired of hearing this question over and over again. 'Adam you've accomplished so much. You've done everything you can possibly do in NXT.' No I haven't. Maybe to you I've done everything I can do. Once again being the longest-reigning NXT Champion of all time. That sounds nice, right? And then just move on...

"I have an attachment to this brand," he continued, before bringing up the idea of becoming a two and three-time NXT Champion. "When I joined NXT in 2017 I watched this brand continue to grow and evolve into something that can't be touched. Because I stand by this, the NXT roster could beat the Raw roster & the SmackDown roster any day of the week and twice on Sunday. I'm very, very proud of this brand, and I do believe I have a lot more to accomplish."

