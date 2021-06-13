WWE NXT TakeOver In Your House 2021 Start Time, Live Stream, How to Watch, Full Card and Betting Odds

✖

WWE's NXT brand returns to pay-per-view on Sunday night with the NXT TakeOver: In Your House 2021 event. The show begins at 8 p.m. ET and will air exclusively on NBC Universal's Peacock streaming service. The event is headlined by a five-way match for the NXT Championship, pitting current champ Karrion Kross against Adam Cole, Kyle O'Reilly, Pete Dunne and Johnny Gargano. Kross demanded that all four potential challengers be in the match after Cole sabotaged the initial No. 1 contender's match.

During the pre-show press conference, Kross talked about the possibility of him jumping to the main roster in the near future. He explained, "I'm not a very big fan of undermining people's intelligence. I don't think that's really something anyone in this business should put on themselves. I think the WWE Universe [and] NXT fans should decide who the greatest will be, in due time. But I will tell you this, I don't plan on ever losing this title. That's number one. Number two; I don't plan on staying in NXT forever. Number three; find out on Sunday."

How to Watch NXT TakeOver: In Your House 2021:

Date: June 13, 2021

Time: 8 p.m. E.T.

Location: Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, Florida

Stream: Peacock

Cole was asked a similar question during the press conference. However, his answer was quite different — "Could Adam Cole show up on Raw or SmackDown? Maybe. Would Adam Cole run Raw or SmackDown if he showed up? You're damn right he would. But I'm really tired of hearing this question over and over again. 'Adam you've accomplished so much. You've done everything you can possibly do in NXT.' No I haven't. Maybe to you I've done everything I can do. Once again being the longest-reigning NXT Champion of all time. That sounds nice, right? And then just move on...

"I have an attachment to this brand," he continued, before bringing up the idea of becoming a two and three-time NXT Champion. "When I joined NXT in 2017 I watched this brand continue to grow and evolve into something that can't be touched. Because I stand by this, the NXT roster could beat the Raw roster & the SmackDown roster any day of the week and twice on Sunday. I'm very, very proud of this brand, and I do believe I have a lot more to accomplish."

Check out the full lineup for tonight's show below, including the betting odds via BetOnline.

NXT TakeOver: In Your House 2021 Full Card