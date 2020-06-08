Lacey Evans and Brian Cage Get Into Twitter Feud Over a Moonsault

By Connor Casey

Monday afternoon wasn't the first time Lacey Evans wound up in a Twitter beef, but it was the first time she was getting into it with somebody working for All Elite Wrestling. The issues between herself and AEW's Brian Cage first started when he uploaded a video of himself doing a turnaround springboard moonsault while training with Ring of Honor's Flip Gordon. The move has been used by plenty of wrestlers over the years, most notably Marc Mero and Kevin Owens, but fans kept bringing up how Lacey Evans currently uses it on SmackDown.

Both Cage and Gordon poked back.

This prompted a flurry of tweets from Evans.

0comments

So who is in the right here? Give us your thoughts in the comments!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.

Start the Conversation

of