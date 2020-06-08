Lacey Evans and Brian Cage Get Into Twitter Feud Over a Moonsault

Monday afternoon wasn't the first time Lacey Evans wound up in a Twitter beef, but it was the first time she was getting into it with somebody working for All Elite Wrestling. The issues between herself and AEW's Brian Cage first started when he uploaded a video of himself doing a turnaround springboard moonsault while training with Ring of Honor's Flip Gordon. The move has been used by plenty of wrestlers over the years, most notably Marc Mero and Kevin Owens, but fans kept bringing up how Lacey Evans currently uses it on SmackDown.

For those thinking I can't move and I'm just a bunch of muscles or a #batisrawannabe @TheFlipGordon #flippinmachines pic.twitter.com/dPGWuNtNyT — Brian Cage (@MrGMSI_BCage) June 8, 2020

*knew. And I don't *know who you are.... ya nasty. I'm 4 year in the game and doing *it better than *you. Don't make me lose my manners sweetheart. 💅👒 #WWE #AsYouWere https://t.co/MgH6D9D4Ks pic.twitter.com/ncwIxXtqXx — Lacey Evans ~ WWE Superstar (@LaceyEvansWWE) June 8, 2020

Both Cage and Gordon poked back.

There you go sweetheart @LaceyEvansWWE I wasn't going to edit and even almost paid you a compliment. Until I read the rest of your tweet. And my stance remains the same. Still did it years before you(your 4 years in the biz) and I'm also sure you didn't KNOW it was WWE then😘 pic.twitter.com/yVqOeafcVR — Brian Cage (@MrGMSI_BCage) June 8, 2020

My bad. I mean I'm pretty sure it's a turnaround moonsault many have done and it's not my move. And just for knowledge @FightOwensFight did it before her in wwe(and outside) and @MarcMero did it and it was called a "MeroSault" So if its anyones move. — Brian Cage (@MrGMSI_BCage) June 8, 2020

This prompted a flurry of tweets from Evans.

Listening to random nasties fight over Who CrEatdEd a move I never claimed to own. Hee heee got em.💅👒☕ #Looorrrdddd #BlessTheirHearts pic.twitter.com/7zVZbGKDVw — Lacey Evans ~ WWE Superstar (@LaceyEvansWWE) June 8, 2020

Looorrrdddd. What should I call this "never been done like me" maneuver? Since im getting panties in a bunch and feathers ruffled. 💅👒 #WWE https://t.co/l0ovCyeAxP — Lacey Evans ~ WWE Superstar (@LaceyEvansWWE) June 8, 2020

