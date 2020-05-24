Tony Khan Confirms Jon Moxley vs. Brian Cage AEW World Championship Match for Fyter Fest 2020

✖

Saturday night's AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view saw Jon Moxley retain his AEW World Championship against Mr. Brodie Lee in a violent grudge match. However Moxley won't have much time to celebrate, as AEW president Tony Khan confirmed in the post-show media scrum that his next championship defense will be against Brian Cage at the 2020 Fyter Fest event. Cage, who made his debut with the company on Saturday, won the nine-man Casino Ladder Match during the show to earn an instant world championship match.

Khan said that more details regarding when and where Fyter Fest would take place would be announced on this week's AEW Dynamite. He confirmed later in the call that the show was originally supposed to take place in London as AEW's United Kingdom debut, but due to the coronavirus pandemic those plans had to be scrapped.

"This week on Dynamite you're going to get all the details about Fyter Fest, but Mox will defend the title against Brian Cage," Khan said.

Last year's Fyter Fest, which took place in Daytona Beach, Florida, featured Moxley's first AEW bout when he beat Joey Janela in an Unsanctioned Match. No word yet on what the rest of the card will include, or if the show will be a free B/R Live event like last year.

As of now, AEW will continue to host events exclusively from Daily's Place in Jacksonville with no fans in attendance. According to their ticket site, the first event on the schedule that could take place outside of Florida is the rescheduled episode of Dynamite in Rochester, New York on July 8.

On top of the Fyter Fest announcements, this week's Dynamite will feature a Battle Royale to determine the first challenger for Cody Rhodes' new TNT Championship.

Check out the full results from tonight's Double or Nothing below:

(Kickoff) Best Friends def. Private Party (AEW World Tag Team Championship #1 Contender Match)

Brian Cage def. Darby Allin, Colt Cabana, Orange Cassidy, Joey Janela, Scorpio Sky, Kip Sabian, Frankie Kazarian and Luchasaurus

MJF def. Jungle Boy

TNT Championship: Cody def. Lance Archer

Kris Statlander def. Penelope Ford

Dustin Rhodes def. Shawn Spears

AEW Women's World Championship: Hikaru Shida def. Nyla Rose

AEW World Championship: Jon Moxley def. Brodie Lee

Stadium Stampede Match: The Elite (Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, Matt Hardy and Hangman Page) def. The Inner Circle (Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara, Ortiz, Santana and Jake Hager)

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.