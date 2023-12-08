WWE and The Undertaker Bringing 1deadMAN SHOW to Perth

Ahead of WWE's Elimination Chamber PLE in February, The Undertaker will bring his 1deadMAN SHOW to Perth, Western Australia.

Taking place at the Fremantle Prison the day before Elimination Chamber, the one-of-a-kind experience with the WWE Hall of Famer will likely sell out quickly. A fan pre-sale will take place at 10 a.m. AWST on Thursday, December 14 alongside a limited number of VIP tickets, which includes premier seating and a meet-and-greet with The Undertaker. The general on-sale will take place at 10 a.m. AWST on Friday, December 15, 2023, at www.livenation.com.au.

1deadMAN SHOW features The Undertaker retelling tales from the road and taking audience questions in an intimate setting. The interactive experience first debuted in 2022 ahead of SummerSlam in Nashville, Tennessee. Since then the show has had sold-out events all over the world including Philadelphia, Boston, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, San Antonio and London.

If you can't make it to a 1deadMAN SHOW, The Undertaker recently launched a new show in conjunction with Patreon, Six Feet Under With Mark Calaway. The page offers tiered content that sees the legendary wrestler retelling stories from his decades long career and insight to some of his biggest matches.

WWE heads to Australia for the first time in six years for Elimination Chamber, the latest overseas venture for the company. In 2023 WWE visited Montreal for Elimination Chamber, Puerto Rico for WWE Backlash, London for Money in the Bank, Saudi Arabia, for Night of Champions and Crown Jewel. In 2024 they will also visit Berlin, Germany for Bash in Berlin and France for Backlash France.

WWE: Elimination Chamber Perth takes place February 24 at the Optus Stadium in Burswood, WA. Tickets are currently available, with featured WWE Superstars including Bianca Belair, United States Champion Logan Paul, WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley, WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, LA Knight, and Cody Rhodes.