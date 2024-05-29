WWE and TNA Fans Beyond Hyped for Jordynne Grace's Surprise NXT Reveal

WWE NXT General Manager Ava Raine had a major surprise up her sleeve this week for tonight's NXT, and it was one of the rare surprises that wasn't spoiled ahead of time. Roxanne Perez did indeed get her opponent for NXT Battleground, and Raine revealed that it will be TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace facing her for the NXT Women's Championship. The fun didn't stop there though, as it was later revealed that Grace will be having a match against Stevie Turner on next week's episode of NXT as well, and fans were beyond hyped to see Grace featured on WWE TV.

Grace was revealed as the opponent for Perez at NXT Battleground, and that is an instant marquee match for the anticipated premium live event. That would be big enough news, but Grace wasn't done, as she then showed up during a backstage segment involving Raine and Stevie Turner.

Turner had an issue with Raine giving Grace a shot at the NXT Women's Championship, remarking that she had clearly done so much in NXT to get a shot at the show's top prize. Turner also took issue with being left out of the Women's Combine that decided who would be in matches for the NXT Women's North American Championship Ladder Match. Turner was then surprised to see Jordynne Grace, who had overheard her issues.

Grace even agreed with her to an extent and decided to solve both of their problems. Grace said she wanted a chance to show what she could do and why she's a perfect challenger to the NXT crowd, and that would also give Turner a chance to get back in the mix and show what she could do. The match was quickly made official for next week's NXT, meaning that Grace will now appear on WWE TV multiple times next week as well.

NXT Battleground Updated Card:

NXT Battleground Host: Sexyy Red

NXT Women's Championship Match: Roxanne Perez (C) vs. Jordynne Grace (C)

NXT North American Championship Triple Threat Match: Oba Femi (C) vs Wes Lee vs Joe Coffey

NXT Women's North American Championship Ladder Match: Sol Ruca vs Lash Legend vs Fallon Henley vs Jaida Parker vs TBD vs TBD

NXT Underground Match: Lola Vice vs Shayna Baszler

NXT Battleground takes place at the UFC Apex on June 9th.

