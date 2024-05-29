WWE Reveals Shocking Opponent for Roxanne Perez at NXT Battleground

WWE NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez was not too happy about having to wait to find out who she would be facing at NXT Battleground, and she made that fact known once she got to the ring tonight. Perez stated that she is the first NXT Women's Champion in some time to value the Title and not use it as a stepping stone, and she kept yelling at NXT General Manager Ava Raine to reveal her opponent. Raine did just that, and you won't believe who it is either, as Raine revealed Perez will be facing the TNA Knockouts Champion herself Jordynne Grace at NXT Battleground.

Perez had enough of waiting to find out her opponent and revealed the one thing her and Raine agree on. "As the face of the NXT Women's Division, the best Women's Division in all of wrestling, the only thing me and Ava can agree on," Perez said. "I deserve to be treated better. But okay Ava, you don't want to give me the respect I deserve? Who the hell is it going to be Ava?"

Raine came to the ring and addressed the Champion, telling her she never said she wasn't a great Champion, but doesn't love the pity party Perez has been having since winning. Raine then finally revealed who Perez's opponent at Battleground will be, and no one saw TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace walking out to the ring to answer the call. Everyone was shocked, and so was Perez, but the Champ quickly adapted and got in Grace's face once she hit the ring.

Grace then introduced herself properly. "Some of you may remember me from the Rumble this year, but if you don't, let me officially introduce myself. I'm the TNA Knockouts Champion, Jordynne Grace. Now, Roxanne, you are a great Champion. You have built your name here in NXT the same as I have in TNA," Grace said as she held her Title over her shoulder.

"But I'm curious, who do you think has built the stronger foundation? I want to find out," Grace said. "So at Battleground, I'm going to be challenging you for your NXT Women's Championship, and I'm fully prepared to leave Las Vegas a double champion." Perez didn't back down at all, but with Grace being her opponent, she will have her toughest challenge to date by far at Battleground.

As for the rest of the card, it's starting to solidify, with several Title matches already in the mix. It's not known if Trick Williams will defend his NXT Championship at the premium live event just yet, but it would be odd for him to miss out on such a big event. There's one more week to go, so odds are we'll find out his match next week. You can find the updated card below.

NXT Battleground Updated Card:

NXT Battleground Host: Sexyy Red

NXT Women's Championship Match: Roxanne Perez (C) vs. Jordynne Grace (C)

NXT North American Championship Triple Threat Match: Oba Femi (C) vs Wes Lee vs Joe Coffey

NXT Women's North American Championship Ladder Match: Sol Ruca vs Lash Legend vs Fallon Henley vs Jaida Parker vs TBD vs TBD

NXT Underground Match: Lola Vice vs Shayna Baszler

NXT Battleground takes place at the UFC Apex on June 9th.

What have you thought of NXT so far? You can talk all things wrestling with me on Threads and Twitter @mattaguilarcb!