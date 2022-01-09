Bayley Trolls WWE Fans Over Her Possible Royal Rumble Return

By the end of this week’s Friday Night SmackDown, 19 of the 30 competitors in this year’s Women’s Royal Rumble match were confirmed, including a number of WWE Hall of Famers coming out of retirement such as The Bella Twins and Lita. But one name fans are still holding out hope for is Bayley, who tore her ACL prior to the 2021 Money in the Bank pay-per-view and thus still hasn’t had the chance to wrestle in front of a live crowd since WWE returned to touring last Summer.

Her recovery time was initially slotted for nine months, meaning there’s a better chance of her returning at WrestleMania 38 rather than the Rumble. But plenty of wrestlers have made speedy recoveries in the past, giving fans hope that she might be one of the surprise remaining entrants.

But in classic Bayley fashion, “The Role Model” decided to troll fans over the whole thing. She wrote on Saturday, “Want want want that’s all you guys ever say!!!!!!! What about what I want?!???”

Want want want that’s all you guys ever say!!!!!!! What about what I want?!??? — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) January 8, 2022

The latest update on Bayley’s status came back in October when Sasha Banks spoke with The New York Post. She said at the time, “When I speak to Bayley it’s so hard and frustrating because, man, she got hurt (ACL injury) a week before we were going back to the fans. So she’s already telling me she hasn’t wrestled in front of fans for almost two years,” Banks said. “Can you imagine that? Can you imagine that feeling? And after someone like her who has absolutely killed the game, is on top of her game right now, just to get taken out like that is so hard to see. Everything happens for a reason. I know she’s gonna come back better than ever. Her mind is more focused than ever and I just can’t wait for her to return.”

Here’s the updated lineup for the Royal Rumble heading into this week. The show will take place at The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis on Jan. 29.