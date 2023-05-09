Watch: Becky Lynch Attacks a WWE Production Team Member After WWE Raw Mistake

Becky Lynch took out her frustration on a WWE production team member for a screw-up on this week's Monday Night Raw. The episode saw Lynch return to TV for the first time since getting betrayed by Trish Stratus. After letting the WWE Hall of Famer cut a promo on the Jacksonville crowd, Lynch snuck up behind Stratus and sent the seven-time women's champion running up the entrance ramp. She started to cut a promo on how she'd get revenge on Stratus but was cut off by her own theme music after just one line.

Lynch, obviously still in character, made her way backstage and confronted the production team member who played her music too early. She gave him a forearm that sent him falling back into his chair. While this is far from any kind of heel turn on Lynch's behalf, it's still funny,

Becky confronted the person in production who her off mid promo 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/EJU4wDFYq1 — 👑𝔸𝕕𝕒𝕞 𝔾𝕠𝕝𝕕𝕓𝕖𝕣𝕘👑 (@AdamGoldberg28) May 9, 2023

While Lynch's recent behavior on social media following Stratus' betrayal had fans wondering if she might be retiring from WWE soon, "The Man" stated in an interview back in March that she still has "a few more years left in me." She also admitted in a previous interview with FOX Sports' Ryan Satin that she legitimately considered retiring after the birth of her daughter, Roux, in 2020.

"Sometimes I think I'm a glutton for punishment, because I love a challenge. So, stepping away, I knew that I'd be losing my top spot, but then it was a challenge!" Lynch said in 2021. "And I think I envision everything as a 'Rocky' montage, right? So, coming back, I'm just always like, 'How can this be a 'Rocky' movie?' So, I like that challenge of going away, being away for a year and a half, then coming back and wondering if I was still going to be able to go. If I still wanted to go. If everything was going to change and maybe I would just want to be at home. I didn't know. I didn't know how anything was going to go, but I think if anything, it just made me hungrier."

"Yeah, probably," she continued. "I was probably 60 percent sure that I was going to come back. But, you know, there is that 40 percent. I don't know how I'm going to be as a mother. I know how I am as a single woman, with no other real priorities — but as a mom, and as a person who's in charge of this tiny little baby, I didn't know how I was going to be. I didn't know if it was going to change me so much that I was like, 'You know what? Maybe I just want to be at home now.' I do not just want to be at home now."