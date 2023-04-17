Top Raw Star Fuels Speculation About Their WWE Future

Becky Lynch will not be on Monday Night Raw. Lynch announced on her Twitter that she "won't be coming" to the show tonight. This comes one week after Lynch's tag partner, Lita, was mysteriously attacked backstage, resulting in Trish Stratus substituting in to defend the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles alongside Lynch. After Lynch and Stratus lost the championships to Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan, Stratus attacked Lynch, cementing herself as a heel for the first time in decades. This has set a Lynch vs. Stratus feud in motion which is reportedly set to culminate at WWE SummerSlam this August.

While Lynch's tweet could be related to this storyline with Stratus, it's worth noting that husband Seth Rollins seemingly expressed legitimate frustrations with WWE during his strange segment on the Raw after WWE WrestleMania 39.

This has led to fans speculating on what Lynch's tweet means for her future.