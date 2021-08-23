WWE Reportedly Turning Major SmackDown Star Heel Following Controversial SummerSlam Match

✖

Becky Lynch made her surprise return to the WWE at SummerSlam on Saturday night, but "The Man" wound up being involved in the most controversial moment of the night. Midway through the show Bianca Belair arrived for her SmackDown Women's Championship match with Sasha Banks, only for WWE to announce that "The Boss" was unable to compete at the last minute. Carmella was initially brought down as a replacement, only for "The Man" to arrive and promptly knock her out of the ring. She then challenged Belair to an impromptu title match, caught her with a sucker punch and hit a quick Manhandle Slam for the victory.

Fans were instantly furious over the situation given how weak it made Belair look, but now it sounds like that backlash was part of WWE's plan. According to PWInsider's Mike Johnson, Lynch is going to be positioned as a heel on the SmackDown brand and will continue her feud with Belair.

WWE initially tried to turn Lynch heel back in 2018 when she first introduced "The Man" persona, but that was quickly pushed to the side as fans continued to embrace Lynch's new attitude. But over the past day fans were already speculating that Lynch had turned given how she interacted with fans after beating Belair.

The way Becky Lynch was taunting the crowd last night lol. You can’t tell me they’re not planting seeds for a full fledged heel turn for her. pic.twitter.com/VXBrgwCIhY — Andrew (@whyyoustooopid) August 22, 2021

Look at Becky Lynch's mannerisms, this woman is a cocky heel again. pic.twitter.com/dcAOcXwP5d — Andrew (@whyyoustooopid) August 22, 2021

Lynch also kept her post-match interview incredibly brief, telling Kayla Braxton backstage, "The Man is back, and it feels good." Do you think trying to turn Lynch heel again is a good idea? Let us know in the comments below, and check out the full results from Saturday's SummerSlam in the list below!