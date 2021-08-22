Becky Lynch Breaks Silence on WWE SummerSlam Return and SmackDown Women's Championship Win

✖

Becky Lynch has broken her silence on her surprising return to the WWE at SummerSlam and even more surprising SmackDown Women's Championship win! After months of reports and fan anticipation building to peak new levels, Becky Lynch finally made her return to action in the WWE as part of a series of surprises that began with an unexpected change to the card. Not only was it revealed that Sasha Banks was unable to compete in her advertised match against Bianca Belair, but the intended replacement for this match was going to be Carmella. That was until Lynch made her surprise return.

With over a year away from action in the WWE following her pregnancy and the birth of her first child, this was her first match and it ended with a quick and definitive victory over SmackDown Women's Champion Bianca Belair. With her return and a new championship win to celebrate, Lynch broke her silence on the huge moments with very few words. As revealed by WWE's backstage segment, Lynch had the following to say, "The Man is back, and it feels good."

Taking to Twitter to celebrate the major win as well, Lynch also kept it simple with just "I'm back."

This return was definitely filled with many mixed emotions from fans as not only did they celebrate her return to action, fans felt quite badly for Bianca Belair after such a quick loss. But what did you think? How did you feel about Becky Lynch's return to the WWE to win the SmackDown Women's Championship? Let us know all of your thoughts about it and everything Becky Lynch in the comments!

WWE SummerSlam 2021 previously aired live on pay-per-view and can be found streaming with the WWE Network on Peacock. The full card and results for the event breaks down as such: