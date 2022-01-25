Becky Lynch Responds to the Latest Ronda Rousey Rumors

Becky Lynch has continued to antagonize Ronda Rousey long after the two took part in the WrestleMania 35 main event back in April 2019. On Monday the news broke that WWE was trying to push for Rousey to finally return to the company, with reports indicating she’ll be back at the Royal Rumble this Saturday and will compete at WrestleMania 38 in Dallas in April. Naturally, Lynch was one of the first wrestlers to respond to the rumors, writing, “Was wondering if you’d show up again. I’ve still got her [the Raw Women’s Championship] and she’s doing great.”

Rousey and Lynch have repeatedly seen their singles matches ripped away from them. The two were supposed to clash at Survivor Series 2018, only for Lynch to suffer a concussion and get replaced by Charlotte Flair. Then Lynch won the 2019 Women’s Royal Rumble and challenged Rousey, only for the McMahons to insert Charlotte Flair and the SmackDown Women’s Championship into the mix for a “Winner Take All” triple threat. Rousey took a hiatus following that match and Lynch has continued to push for a singles match ever since.

“Yeah, and I do think it will (happen),” Lynch said on the Out of Character podcast last October. “The fact that I’ve had a baby and came back so great that she’ll probably want to one-up me and she’ll try to come back in three months. Then I’ll be right there to punch her right in the face, give her a Rock Bottom, out of here in 20 seconds, Ronda.”

Both Rousey and Lynch have since had daughters since that last match. Lynch even admitted elsewhere in that interview that she contemplated not returning to wrestling after giving birth to Roux in late 2020.

“Sometimes I think I’m a glutton for punishment, because I love a challenge. So, stepping away, I knew that I’d be losing my top spot, but then it was a challenge!” Lynch said. “And I think I envision everything as a ‘Rocky’ montage, right? So, coming back, I’m just always like, ‘How can this be a ‘Rocky’ movie?’ So, I like that challenge of going away, being away for a year and a half, then coming back and wondering if I was still going to be able to go. If I still wanted to go. If everything was going to change and maybe I would just want to be at home. I didn’t know. I didn’t know how anything was going to go, but I think if anything, it just made me hungrier.”

“I was probably 60 percent sure that I was going to come back,” she continued. “But, you know, there is that 40 percent. I don’t know how I’m going to be as a mother. I know how I am as a single woman, with no other real priorities — but as a mom, and as a person who’s in charge of this tiny little baby, I didn’t know how I was going to be. I didn’t know if it was going to change me so much that I was like, ‘You know what? Maybe I just want to be at home now.’ I do not just want to be at home now.”