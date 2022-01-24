WWE Is Reportedly Trying to Get Former WrestleMania Main Eventer to Return, Possibly at the Royal Rumble

Ronda Rousey has not appeared on WWE programming since she dropped the Raw Women’s Championship to Becky Lynch in the main event of WrestleMania 35. She explained that her decision to step away was in order to start a family with her husband, Travis Browne, which finally happened in September 2021 when she and Travis welcomed a baby girl. While she was training for some sort of return prior to her pregnancy, Rousey admitted in November that she wasn’t even sure if her WWE contract (initially set to expire in April 2021) was still ongoing. But on Monday Sean Ross Sapp dropped a new report via Fightful Select that might give some hope of a Rousey return,

According to Sapp, there has been plenty of chatter backstage about trying to Rousey back into the fold and that she “was a name tossed around as a potential Royal Rumble entrant or at least to have some participation in the Rumble, though her involvement beyond that isn’t known.” It was then added that WWE officials see her return as a matter of “when, not if.”

Update: Bryan Alvarez reported on Wrestling Observer Live shortly after Sapp’s report dropped that he was told Rousey would be returning in the Women’s Royal Rumble this coming Saturday. Sapp’s report has yet to confirm this.

One thing Rousey has managed to do during her time away is enrage wrestling fans with various social media comments. She also stated her disdain for fans who booed her during her initial run while giving an interview to Steve-O back in 2020.

“So it’s just like … what am I doing it for if I’m not being able to spend my time and energy on my family, but instead spending my time and my energy on a bunch of f—ing ungrateful fans that don’t even appreciate me? I love performing. I love the girls. I love being out there … but, at the end of the day, I was just like, ‘F— these fans, dude,’” she said at the time. “My family loves me and they appreciate me and I want all my energy to go into them. So that was my decision at the end of the day. It’s like, ‘Hey girls. Love what you’re doing. I’m gonna try and take all my momentum and push you guys as far as I can … fly little birds, fly! I’m going f—ing home!’ And that was basically it.”

“I don’t know what it’s like to have a baby. I could look down at this beautiful child and be like ‘f— everything, I don’t care about anything else other than this baby.’ And you’ll never see me again,” she added. “But I’m just saying, you never know, I don’t want to make any promises about the future when I don’t know how I’m gonna feel in the future.”