Bobby Lashley and MVP Troll Everyone After WWE Hell in a Cell

Bobby Lashley and MVP got the last laugh at WWE's Hell in a Cell pay-per-view on Sunday night. Lashley wound up retaining his WWE Championship inside the titular Cell against Drew McIntyre — but only after Porter pulled the referee out of the ring after McIntyre nailed a Claymore Kick, then grabbed "The Scottish Warrior" by the ankle at the end of the match when he attempted a second one. The two then took to Twitter to seemingly troll the entire world over what had happened.

"You mad???? Back of the line [Drew McIntyre]!" Lashley wrote, referencing the stipulation that McIntyre can't challenge for the WWE title again as long as Lashley is champion. "The All Mighty" caused McIntyre's second reign with the title to end back in February at Elimination Chamber by setting up The Miz for an easy Money in the Bank cash-in.

As for what's next for Lashley, the champ brought up the idea of having a program with Kofi Kingston. The former WWE Champ pinned Lashley a few weeks back but lost a No. 1 contender's match against McIntyre on Memorial Day.

"Hell yeah. Someone like me stepping up in a fight against Kofi, it should be a layup and that's not how people think it will go down," Lashley told Yahoo Sports. "That's what excites me about Kofi. I like Kofi and what he's done for the business, and to have a fight with him, I would love to have that opportunity. He was a world champion and the one opportunity that he didn't get was to have another shot at the title."

Check out the full results from Hell in a Cell below. WWE returns to pay-per-view on July 18 with the Money in the Bank event in Forth Worth, Texas.