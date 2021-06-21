WWE Fans Loved Bobby Lashley vs Drew McIntyre Hell in a Cell Match but Hated That Ending
Tonight's Hell in a Cell main event was the possible final battle between Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship, and it was as brutal as fans were expecting. Hell in a Cell matches are always physical affairs, and this match was no different, with a bevy of chairs, tables, and painful-looking spots throughout the match. That said, it was the victor of the brutal match that got fans really talking, as Lashley stood tall after a hard-fought match and took/retained the WWE Championship. You can check out some of our favorite reactions to Lashley taking the title starting on the next slide.
What you will quickly notice as you go through them is that fans had a lot of great things to say about the match itself. Even those that wanted McIntyre to come away as Champion were complimentary of the physical match.
What everyone pretty much agreed on however was their dislike for the ending to the match, which had MVP pulling the referee out of the ring as he was about to hit the three count after McIntyre had pinned Lashley. After that Lashley recovered and hit McIntyre, stunning him long enough to get the pin and the win himself.
Roll-up wins are already disliked by many fans, and that goes double for ones done in a pay-per-view match, and you can check out the reactions on the next slide.
Here's the full card for Hell in a Cell:
Hell in a Cell Match: WWE Champion Bobby Lashley vs Drew McIntyre
Hell in a Cell Match: SmackDown Women's Champion Bianca Belair defeats Bayley
Raw Women's Champion Rhea Ripley defeats Charlotte Flair (DQ)
Seth Rollins defeats Cesaro
Alexa Bliss defeats Shayna Baszler
Sami Zayn defeats Kevin Owens
Cheap Win
Cheap finish from a champion who shouldn’t look cheap but overall a violent and brutal Hell In A Cell Match! What a show! #HIAC— Christian Maracle (@MaracleMan) June 21, 2021
A Roll-Up
a fucking roll up?!
in a HIAC match?!
WHAT?!— Sammy (riderless) (@WrestleHades) June 21, 2021
**** Ending
Well... Lashley vs McIntyre was physical as hell but what a shit ending.
And no Brock Lesnar lmaoooo #HIAC— S.Carter (@ThaHustleMan330) June 21, 2021
Finisher
Imagine giving Lashley a chickenshit win like that. At least have him use a finisher, guys. #HIAC— Phoenix of The More Videos Soon Caterpillar (@SmoCatOff) June 21, 2021
Physical War
Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley had a proper physical war! The perfect guys to do such a gruelling affair.
But I didn't love the distraction roll-up as the finish. Something we see every week in WWE. #HIAC— Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) June 21, 2021
Still Champ
Y’all talking about a rollup. Man I’m just glad Big Bob is still Champion lol. #HIAC— Kier Johnson (@Kier_Johnson97) June 21, 2021
Drew Deserved It
Best match of the night, and worst ending. 😡— Zhale[N]dra (@Matsu_Morgan) June 21, 2021
Come on, after all this Drew deserved the title! #HIAC pic.twitter.com/nt96SGRGbS
So Pissed
So Pissed #HIAC @DMcIntyreWWE should be the #WWEChampion not @fightbobby, he's not champion material. @The305MVP shouldn't have even been ringside for the #HIAC match. 😡😡😡😡😡— Nneka Bartlett (@nneka_bartlett) June 21, 2021
Legit Reason
Bloody good HIAC match between Bobby and Drew. And now despite Drew having a legitimate reason for a rematch he can never challenge Bobby for the title again #HIAC— WrestlingIsLife (@The5StarMark) June 21, 2021