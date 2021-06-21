WWE Fans Loved Bobby Lashley vs Drew McIntyre Hell in a Cell Match but Hated That Ending

Tonight's Hell in a Cell main event was the possible final battle between Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship, and it was as brutal as fans were expecting. Hell in a Cell matches are always physical affairs, and this match was no different, with a bevy of chairs, tables, and painful-looking spots throughout the match. That said, it was the victor of the brutal match that got fans really talking, as Lashley stood tall after a hard-fought match and took/retained the WWE Championship. You can check out some of our favorite reactions to Lashley taking the title starting on the next slide.

What you will quickly notice as you go through them is that fans had a lot of great things to say about the match itself. Even those that wanted McIntyre to come away as Champion were complimentary of the physical match.

What everyone pretty much agreed on however was their dislike for the ending to the match, which had MVP pulling the referee out of the ring as he was about to hit the three count after McIntyre had pinned Lashley. After that Lashley recovered and hit McIntyre, stunning him long enough to get the pin and the win himself.

Roll-up wins are already disliked by many fans, and that goes double for ones done in a pay-per-view match, and you can check out the reactions on the next slide.

Here's the full card for Hell in a Cell:

Hell in a Cell Match: WWE Champion Bobby Lashley vs Drew McIntyre

Hell in a Cell Match: SmackDown Women's Champion Bianca Belair defeats Bayley

Raw Women's Champion Rhea Ripley defeats Charlotte Flair (DQ)

Seth Rollins defeats Cesaro

Alexa Bliss defeats Shayna Baszler

Sami Zayn defeats Kevin Owens

