Braun Strowman Hints at His Next Move Following WWE Release

Braun Strowman was surprisingly released by the WWE back in early June, despite the fact that he's a former Universal Champion and was challenging for the WWE Championship one month prior at WrestleMania Backlash. The "Monster Among Men" has since put out a few teases on what he wants to do next, starting off earlier this week by writing, "Choices choices choices!!!!!!" on Twitter. He then popped up on his Instagram story on Wednesday to write, "I can't wait to share what's going (on) with me!!! Big moves coming!!! #MLMR (My Life, My Rules). There were rumors recently of WWE wanting to bring Strowman back to the company not long after reports of AEW signing CM Punk and Daniel Bryan dropped.

Strowman claimed late last year in an interview with Lilian Garcia that if he was ever let go by the WWE, he'd retire from the business. No such announcement came after he was let go.

"I've said it time and time again: the day I take my wrestling boots off for WWE is the day I stop wrestling," Strowman said. "I will not wrestle for anyone else. I've been given an opportunity from Vince McMahon and from WWE at life that I would have never gotten [anywhere else]. I told him a long time ago, the day I take my boots off from you, I'm done. And I mean that."

After floating around the world championship scene for over a year, Strowman finally captured the Universal Championship at WrestleMania 36 by beating Bill Goldberg.

"It was nuts. I mean, Bill Goldberg, a guy when I was younger, I idolized. Bill and I have kindled a good relationship over the years [since] I've been here," Strowman said during that same interview. "We're both meatheads. We both like to go to the gym. He's also a car guy, too. So, we have a lot in common.

"[This] whole aspect was neat because I became friends with a guy I idolized as a teenager, to now sharing the squared circle with him and beating him for the Universal Championship," he continued. "It was just, it's still kind of like, I'm waiting for someone to wake me up."

