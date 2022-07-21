Bray Wyatt Changes Twitter Bio, References Vince McMahon

It has been over one full calendar year since Bray Wyatt was last seen on a professional wrestling television screen. The Eater of Worlds has been away from the squared circle since the April 12th edition of Monday Night RAW, where he declared he was looking towards a "fresh start." That Firefly Funhouse segment would prove to be Wyatt's last televised appearance, as the alter ego of The Fiend would be released later that summer. Since his 90-day no-compete clause expired last fall, Wyatt's phone has been hot. Both All Elite Wrestling and Impact Wrestling have reportedly been interested in the former WWE Universal Champion, but Wyatt's asking price was said to be "very high."

Even 465 days removed from Wyatt's last appearance, the former WWE superstar still holds a firm grasp on wrestling fans' attention. Wyatt's sporadic cryptic tweets have left fans scrambling to piece together what his riddles, warnings, and new profile picture means for his future. The mysteries continued today, as Wyatt has changed his Twitter bio to a quote from "VKM."

"Begin again kid, it's what you do," Wyatt's bio reads.

VKM likely alludes to Vincent Kennedy McMahon, who is currently away from his duties as WWE Chairman and CEO due to an ongoing investigation of alleged misconduct. This reference to McMahon has some fans speculating Wyatt could be due for a WWE return as soon as this Monday, as a recent series of spooky vignettes left many thinking the former WWE Champion could be on his way back. Those vignettes have been all but confirmed to be for Edge's return, but some believe the Rated-R Superstar could be bringing Wyatt back with him.

Wyatt has been said to have had a "strange relationship" with McMahon during his WWE tenure. Former tag partner Matt Hardy said the boss had a father-son dynamic with Wyatt.

"Windham [Wyatt] has always had a very strange relationship with Vince, very strange, like, I almost felt like Vince looked at him like a son in some ways. When he would do things that he liked, he would love him and he would really give him everything that he could possibly give him. He would bend over backwards to try and accommodate him. But then when he did something he didn't like, he hated, like he was going to lock him away for good," Hardy said on The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast. "It was almost like a really weird, a really strange and different duality that Vince shared with Bray. When he liked him or loved him, he was all about him. But when he disliked him, oh my god, it was really bad and he would like punish him and insult him. To me, it was so strange. It was almost like a parent."

Whether Wyatt shows up alongside Edge this Monday, takes over AEW's The Dark Order as No. 6, or is making another dead-end tease, fans will have to wait and see what the Eater of Worlds' next move is.