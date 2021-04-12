WWE's Alexa Bliss Debuts Frightening New Look at WrestleMania 37

✖

WWE debuted a frightening new look for Alexa Bliss at WrestleMania 37! Alexa Bliss has been deeply involved with The Fiend and Bray Wyatt's story in the build up to WrestleMania 37 as she has transformed completely in the weeks since falling under The Fiend's influence. This was taken to a whole new level during their match at WrestleMania 37 as it not only debuted a much different look for The Fiend, but a terrifying new look for Alexa Bliss as well. This seemingly capped off a long transformation for her character overall.

Bliss has been spewing black bile in the last few weeks on WWE Monday Night Raw, and it seems this is at the center of her new transformation as she emerged from the jack in the box (the same jack in the box The Fiend entered the match from) covered completely in that same black bile with a dark crown to top it all off. Check it out below:

O QUE ACONTECEU AQUI, RAPAZIADA? AGORA TEREMOS THE FIEND VS. ALEXA BLISS?#WrestleMania Cobertura ao vivo: https://t.co/Vwubshu2CF pic.twitter.com/E4f9i8zzhh — Wrestlemaníacos (@wrestlemaniacos) April 12, 2021

This seemingly cost The Fiend the match against Randy Orton as he was distracted by her appearance. The two of them shared a look before disappearing, so it'll be a bit before we get to see how this transformation carries their story forward from this point on. If it means Alexa Bliss is going to be the one in charge, that likely won't be too big of an issue with fans.

Bliss spoke about how much fun she's having with this story in an interview with ComicBook.com's Matt Aguilar, and it seems we'll be seeing a much more fun direction for her from here on out! But what do you think of Bliss' new look? Let us know all of your thoughts in the comments!

