WWE Creates a Top 10 List of Brock Lesnar Destroying Groups of Wrestlers

Brock Lesnar was hit with a storyline suspension on last week’s Friday Night SmackDown when he attacked Roman Reigns, The Usos, a cameraman and a few members of the WWE locker room. This is far from the first time “The Beast” has managed to take out groups of wrestlers with ease, so WWE’s YouTube Channel decided to make a Top 10 list of his best rampages. Tell us which one is your favorite down in the comments!

Lesnar came up short in his Universal Championship match with Reigns at Crown Jewel last week and reportedly won’t be back on WWE TV until the build for the Royal Rumble in January.

Videos by ComicBook.com

10. Lesnar destroys Jinder Mahal & The Singh Brohters

9. Lesnar destroys Team Angle inside of a Steel Cage

8. Lesnar destroys J&J Security

7. Lesnar destroys The Hardy Boyz

6. Lesnar destroys everybody when he debuts on Raw

5. Lesnar destroys 3MB

4. Lesnar destroys The Authority

3. Lesnar destroys The New Day

2. Lesnar destroys The Miz & Miztourage

1. Lesnar destroys The Bloodline on SmackDown

With Lesnar out of action, Reigns will likely face WWE Champion Big E at Survivor Series next month as part of the company’s annual “Battle for Brand Supremacy.” As for the next challenger for his title, many fans assume Drew McIntyre is next in line to get a crack at “The Tribal Chief.”

In an interview with Sportskeeda prior to Reigns and Lesnar’s latest match, Paul Heyman made the claim that Reigns is Lesnar’s greatest WWE rival.

“The Undertaker was very simple. History was made,” Heyman said. “Brock Lesnar conquered The Undertaker’s undefeated streak at WrestleMania. With John Cena, that was an intense rivalry between the poster boy for WWE, the most heavily hyped sports entertainer on the face of the planet against a former NCAA Division I Heavyweight Champion and former UFC Heavyweight Champion, Brock Lesnar. With Roman Reigns, you have a completely different dynamic. You have someone that is also a Division I athlete and a champion. You have someone that could have gone into the UFC and smashed everybody. You have someone who matches up against Brock Lesnar. You have someone that’s equally credible as Brock Lesnar and there’s not a lot of human beings, let alone beings, on this planet or anywhere in the universe, hence Universal Heavyweight Champion, that can match up that way in terms of credibility with Brock Lesnar. I find the dynamic between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns to be the great rivalry like the Lakers and the Celtics, or the Yankees and the Red Sox.