WWE Suspends Brock Lesnar Indefinitely After Chaotic SmackDown Brawl

Tonight is the start of a brand new era on SmackDown, and it kicked off with the reigning Universal Champion Roman Reigns. accompanied by Paul Heyman. Reigns didn’t take long to address what happened at Crown Jewel. “You holding that title for me, or for Brock? Because when I put my hand out, you did the right thing with the mic, but last night I put my hand out and you just throw the title in the ring,” Reigns said. “Should we work on this? This is how it’s done. Afterward, he said, “awww, pretty easy right?”

“You’re not great at your job. You’re not, but I am” Reigns said. Some boos came in. “I don’t think there’s any denying it at this point. I’m the best of the best. I’ve carried this product, I’ve carried WWE on my back for over a year and a half now. I’m your Tribal Chief. I’m the head of the table! I’m the greatest Universal Champion of all time.”

“Want to know why? Because I smashed everyone. The list has gotten so long now we can’t even go back to the beginning. Daniel Bryan and Edge. Smashed em. Cesaro. Smashed em. Finn Balor. Smashed em. Hollywood superstar John Cena. Smashed em. And your boy, Brock Lesnar. Well last night in Saudi Arabia at Crown Jewel, I smashed Brock Lesnar,” Reigns said.

“Speaking of Brock, what did he say about today? About SmackDown,” Reigns said. “He said something to his Tribal Chief, didn’t he? Hurry up, Paul. Heyman then read the quote, which said once Brock go to SmackDown he would beat Reigns senseless. Reigns laughed and then he knocked the iPad out of Heyman’s hand. He then said, “I beat Brock so bad that he’s tweeting now!”

“I’m not going anywhere, so if you want to see Brock Lesnar tonight, do you want to see Lesnar tonight? Me too, because I don’t mind smashing him two nights in a row,” Reigns said. “Witchita, would you like to see me beat Lesnar’s ass tonight? Then acknowledge your Tribal Chief.”

Reigns then handed the microphone to Heyman, and he started at the entrance ramp, but Lesnar didn’t come out. He grabbed the mic again and said “Brock Lesnar must be scared of me ya’ll! Let’s make this very clear, I’m not leaving this ring until Brock Lesnar comes out here.”

Reigns kept talking and trying to bait Lesnar out, and it finally worked, as Lesnar came out looking pissed. He then charged into the ring and dodged a hit from Reigns and tackled Reigns, and then he clotheslined him over the ropes to the outside. Reigns came back with punches but Lesnar threw him into the steel steps. He looked at Heyman and started walking toward him, but then smiled and picked up the steps. He then slammed them into Reigns and then went to the announce table. He lifted Reigns but The Usos came out to break it up and they attacked Lesnar. He threw both into the post and barricades, but Reigns capitalized and punched him from behind. Lesnar then slammed him into the post.

He then grabbed a camera and knocked down the cameraman, and then went to slam it into Reigns, but Reigns dodged it. He then started hurling everyone around him, and then Adam Pearce had the whole Locker Room come out to take Lesnar down, but even they couldn’t hold him. He then lifted the Universal title as Reigns and the Usos left the ring.

Adam Pearce then came out and Lesnar soon followed, and he grabbed Pearce by the neck. He said he didn’t think he heard right, and Pearce said he doesn’t have a choice, and reiterated Lesnar was indefinitely suspended.

Lesnar then lifted Pearce and hit him with an F5, and then he hit him with another one. Lesnar then said he couldn’t hear him and hit him with the microphone.

