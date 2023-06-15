Former WWE Champ Has Reportedly Signed a New Deal For a Return

Former WWE Intercontinental, United States and Tag Team Champion Carlito made his surprise return to WWE at the Backlash pay-per-view last month when he assisted Savio Vega and the LWO in helping Bad Bunny beat Damian Priest in a San Juan Street Fight. Between Carlito's jacked physique and the massive ovation he received from the San Juan crowd, fans immediately started pushing for WWE to sign him to a new contract for the first time since 2010. But, outside of being spotted in Orlando (the home of WWE's Performance Center) earlier this month, there were no signs that he was actually rejoining the company.

However, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer is now reporting that Carlito recent informed a promoter that he had signed a new deal with WWE and had to cancel an upcoming booking in Canada. Debuting as Carlito Caribbean Cool, the Puerto Rican star originally wrestled in WWE from 2003-2010.

"Well, the only thing that I know is he had an independent show on July 15 for Devon Nicholson in Canada, and he called him up to cancel and said that he has signed with WWE. So... perhaps he has signed with WWE, it wouldn't surprise me. He got that big pop in Puerto Rico so maybe he's back. We'll have to wait and see. Maybe they have a storyline for him. That's what Devon Nicholson said today," Meltzer stated (ht/ WrestlingNews.co).

"Yeah, I'm open to whatever, any good offer from anywhere, it doesn't matter. Thing is, nobody calls me so I don't sit by the phone either. If something comes up, great, if not I keep doing what I'm doing," Carlito said in an interview with Metro days before his surprise appearance.

If Carlito does return to WWE, what should the company do with him? Should he keep working with the rest of LWO? Tell us your thoughts in the comments!

