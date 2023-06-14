WWE: Logan Paul Praises Bad Bunny's Wrestling Ability

Logan Paul and Bad Bunny have both raised the bar in recent years for what a celebrity can do when brought into WWE for a match. Paul has consistently impressed fans with matches against the likes of Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and The Miz while Bunny was able to steal the show at both WrestleMania 37 (a tag match involving Miz, John Morrison and Damian Priest) and the recent Backlash pay-per-view (a Street Fight with Priest) in Puerto Rico. Paul, who is set to be on Monday Night Raw next week and will likely be involved in the upcoming Money in the Bank pay-per-view in London, recently praised Bunny's in-ring ability on an episode of Impaulsive.

"This is what I say to people who are trying to compare me and Bad Bunny in ... WWE," Paul said (h/t Wrestling Inc). "I wrestled in high school. I did sports and athletics. I am a YouTuber, but I'm an athlete, bro. I was an athlete first. I always have been. ... Bunny is a musician, dude. He has no business being as good as he is. ... He comes in there and he crushes it."

Rollins, now WWE's World Heavyweight Champion, recently reflected on his match with Paul from WrestleMania 39 while on My Love Letter to Wrestling. When asked what it's like to wrestle a match with someone with very little in-ring experience, he said, "It's a hundred percent different. Obviously, there's a lot more pressure on me to carry the weight of a match, carry the burden of a huge WrestleMania match. There's a lot of pressure on you. The company is basically saying 'Here, we trust you to handle this and do this well.' And then you're in there with a guy who, like you said, has very little experience."

"I'll say this about Logan, he's a hard-working cat," he added. "He is a hustler. And I don't think you get to his level of success just kinda phoning it in."

