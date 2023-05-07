Former WWE Superstar Shockingly Returns to Help Bad Bunny at WWE Backlash

A former WWE Superstar shockingly made their return to the WWE to help Bad Bunny win the San Juan Street Fight against Damien Priest at WWE Backlash! One of the main events for the premium live event this year was the long awaited San Juan Street Fight between Bad Bunny and Damien Priest. The two of them have gotten on bad terms since they last worked together at WWE WrestleMania some time ago, and each of them has their group of friends backing them up. But Bad Bunny's roster rolled even deeper thanks to some new additions to the Latino World Order.

Bad Bunny officially became a member of the Latino World Order during WWE Friday Night SmackDown last night, and it turned out to come at just the right time when the Judgment Day's Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio run out to help Damien Priest take out Bad Bunny. But it wasn't long before Bad Bunny got some help of his own with not only the returning Savio Vega, but also a surprisingly returning Carlito (who are now members of the new Latino World Order as well)! Check it out:

What Happens at WWE Backlash?

While Savio Vega was revealed earlier during a backstage segment where he helped out Bad Bunny by giving him a special kendo stick to use in the match, Carlito was the true surprising return. Outside of brief WWE Royal Rumble and Monday Night Raw appearances, Carlito has not been a part of the active WWE roster for some time. Added to the fact that he was brought into the LWO for this return, and it's a pretty big occasion.

Now currently underway in the Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot in San Juan, Puerto Rico, the full card and results for WWE Backlash 2023 so far breaks down as such:

United States Championship: Austin Theory def. Bobby Lashley and Bronson Reed

What did you think of these WWE Superstar returns at WWE Backlash? How are you liking the newest premium live event overall? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!