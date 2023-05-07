Will WWE Re-Sign Carlito After His Backlash 2023 Appearance?

Carlito made his surprise return to WWE during Saturday's Backlash pay-per-view, working alongside Savio Vega and the LWO to help Bad Bunny beat Damian Priest in a San Juan Street Fight. The former United States, Intercontinental and tag team champion was met with a thunderous ovation upon his return and looked excellent as he broke out his Backstabber finisher and spit an apple in Dominik Mysterio's face. And while he was originally released in 2010 due to a WWE Wellness Policy violation, Colon has popped up in WWE a handful of times since then while continuing to work on the independent scene, primarily in Puerto Rico.

But could Saturday's appearance lead to him finally returning to WWE full-time? Fans immediately started pushing for it on social media, as you can see in the list below.