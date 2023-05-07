Will WWE Re-Sign Carlito After His Backlash 2023 Appearance?
Carlito made his surprise return to WWE during Saturday's Backlash pay-per-view, working alongside Savio Vega and the LWO to help Bad Bunny beat Damian Priest in a San Juan Street Fight. The former United States, Intercontinental and tag team champion was met with a thunderous ovation upon his return and looked excellent as he broke out his Backstabber finisher and spit an apple in Dominik Mysterio's face. And while he was originally released in 2010 due to a WWE Wellness Policy violation, Colon has popped up in WWE a handful of times since then while continuing to work on the independent scene, primarily in Puerto Rico.
But could Saturday's appearance lead to him finally returning to WWE full-time? Fans immediately started pushing for it on social media, as you can see in the list below.
The roof just blew off for the return of CARLITO in Puerto Rico at #WWEBacklash!!!— WWE (@WWE) May 7, 2023
Open to The Idea
Colon himself was asked about the possibility in an interview with Metro days before the show — "Yeah, I'm open to whatever, any good offer from anywhere, it doesn't matter. Thing is, nobody calls me so I don't sit by the phone either. If something comes up, great, if not I keep doing what I'm doing."prevnext
Listen to the People
Across WWE socials, Carlito’s return in well under 12 hours has pulled in over 8,200,000 views.
The people know what they want.
Sign @Litocolon279 back, @WWE! pic.twitter.com/Of2jdc7ueC— Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) May 7, 2023
Deafening
Still thinking about this reaction for Carlito last night. Like Jesus rose from the dead. pic.twitter.com/4MrT7AbeUU— Jack Crosby (@JCrosbyCBS) May 7, 2023
Bring Him to Raw!
Carlito came back!!!! Sign him to RAW!! Let’s go pic.twitter.com/KxfXPB5ImO— Steven Breech (@steviebreech) May 7, 2023
The Return of the Apple
Fans leaving the wwe fan shop with Carlito merchandise #WWEBacklash pic.twitter.com/AHOMNil5Cl— Irish Wrestling & Entertainment🎙 (@IRISHWRESTLING8) May 7, 2023
Fingers Crossed
Carlito had legit one of the biggest pops ever last night.
I hope he gets re-signed. 🤞🏻 pic.twitter.com/KAQb3wxY80— 👑𝔸𝕕𝕒𝕞 𝔾𝕠𝕝𝕕𝕓𝕖𝕣𝕘👑 (@AdamGoldberg28) May 7, 2023
Timeless Vibes
I need Carlito vs. Shelton Benjamin on RAW on Monday. Just for the vibes. https://t.co/PpGpx0YMw0— Meelz 💪🏾 (@MeelzTV) May 7, 2023