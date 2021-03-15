WWE Champion Bobby Lashley Challenges Brock Lesnar to an MMA Fight

✖

Bobby Lashley has been openly campaigning for a dream match with Brock Lesnar for well over a year now. But in a new interview with TMZ Sports he decided to take a different route, challening "The Beast" to step inside The Octagon for an MMA fight. Lesnar wraped his MMA career with a 5-3 (1 NC) record, winning the UFC Heavyweight Championship back in 2008 and becoming one of the promotion's biggest heavyweight draws. But Lashley is no slouch when it comes to MMA, accumulating a 15-2 career record along with a perfect 5-0 record in Bellator.

"Well, I'll tell you this, I woke up in the morning, I did my cardio, I ate my breakfast, I'm doing some interviews, I gotta go workout after this, I'll be eating lunch. I can only control the things that I can control," Lashley said. "I'm willing to fight, I'm willing to wrestle, I'm willing to do a doggone 100 meter dash, I don't care. I like those big matchups. I think Brock is one of the biggest things across the sports industry, the sports world, across the board. So if I can have an opportunity to fight Brock or wrestle Brock, or do anything against Brock, I am 100% in, and I will be ready. That's all I got to say about that."

"The All Mighty" was then asked if he had a message of Lesnar. He instead directed his comments at Paul Heyman.

"It's not to Brock Lesnar, it would be more like to Paul Heyman. Paul, call me. Before you guys always said that I had nothing or no reason for him to come after me. (Looks at WWE title) Now I do," Lashley said.

The latest reports from Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer indicate Lesnar won't take part in this year's WrestleMania, meaning Lashley will likely wind up in a match with former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre. But plans can always change.

Would you like to see Lesnar vs. Lashley in an MMA fight rather than a wrestling match? Let us know in the comments below!