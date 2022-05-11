WWE Offers Official Update on Charlotte Flair

✖

Charlotte Flair was on the losing end of an I Quit Match for the SmackDown Women's Championship against Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash. It was reported immediately afterward via Kayla Braxton that she had suffered a shoulder injury in the arm Rousey had trapped in an armbar to secure the victory and later reported online that she had been written off TV in order to get married. The Bump then offered a storyline update on "The Queen" on Wednesday, saying that she "will be out of action indefinitely."

Flair and AEW's Andrade El Idolo started dating in 2019 and announced their engagement on New Year's Day 2020. She has since confirmed their wedding is scheduled for this summer.

UPDATE: @MsCharlotteWWE will be out of action indefinitely as a result of injuries suffered in her match at #WMBacklash at the hands of @RondaRousey, @WWETheBump has reported. https://t.co/hKVzfaunBH — WWE (@WWE) May 11, 2022

"I'm just so motivated and inspired by his decision," Flair told Bleacher Report last year regarding El Idolo's decision to leave WWE and eventually jump to AEW in 2021. "It was his dream to be in WWE, but I think he knew and felt he wanted more. He could get more and maybe going and showing his worth and working on things that he needed to like his English, that's what it was going to take to be where he wants to be. To do that on his own accord and not be scared of the future but to know that he'll succeed and one day come back... I don't know if that's what he'd want to do. But he wants success.

"He wants the platform," she continued. "He wants to get better. He wants to main-event shows. To see him come out the other night when he debuted, full-blown star. You can't deny him, he is a star. Working on his English, I know things are going to get bigger and better and brighter for him and I support him 100 percent. It's really inspiring to watch. He just went and did it."