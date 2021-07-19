Chris Jericho Responds After Michael Cole Incorrectly Recalls WWE Money in the Bank History

✖

Several WWE fans pointed out a bizarre moment during Sunday's Money in the Bank pay-per-view when SmackDown commentator Michael Cole made the claim that Edge invented the concept of the Money in the Bank Ladder Match. The WWE Hall of Famer did win the initial ladder match as was the first man to ever successfully cash-in the briefcase twice, but he's never been credited as the inventor of the concept. That distinction belongs to another Canadian in Chris Jericho, now a member of AEW's roster. Several fans altered Jericho to Cole's comment, prompting "Le Champion" to respond.

"True story!!! (Brian Gewirtz) and I came up with that entire match concept. Well almost all of it... @VinceMcMahon insisted that the contract be in a briefcase," Jericho wrote.

Gewirtz, who worked as a WWE writer for well over a decade, gave some additional context. Leading up to the initial Money in the Bank match at WrestleMania 21, the idea was that each wrestler would be competing for a "Hollywood Dream" where they could make one wish that the company would have to fulfill. The concept has since involved into being a centerpiece of one of WWE's annual pay-per-views.

16 years ago this was originally conceived as a 1-time only “Hollywood Dream” match with RVD climbing a ladder, grabbing a contract & declaring his dream was to bring back ECW. I think we had potential “dreams” for everyone. Wish I remembered them. Anyway, happy & safe #MITB! https://t.co/e5NX2a8DY2 — Brian Gewirtz (@bfg728) July 18, 2021

This year's event saw Big E and Nikki A.S.H win their respective ladder matches. Check out the full results from the event in Fort Worth below:

(Kickoff) SmackDown Tag Team Championships: The Usos def. Rey Mysterio & Dominik Mysterio

The Usos def. Rey Mysterio & Dominik Mysterio Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Nikki A.S.H. def. Asuka vs. Naomi vs. Alexa Bliss vs.vs. Liv Morgan vs. Zelina Vega vs. Natalya vs. Tamina

Nikki A.S.H. def. Asuka vs. Naomi vs. Alexa Bliss vs.vs. Liv Morgan vs. Zelina Vega vs. Natalya vs. Tamina Raw Tag Team Championships: AJ Styles & Omos def. The Viking Raiders

AJ Styles & Omos def. The Viking Raiders WWE Championship: Bobby Lashley def. Kofi Kingston

Bobby Lashley def. Kofi Kingston Raw Women's Championship: Charlotte Flair def. Rhea Ripley

Charlotte Flair def. Rhea Ripley Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Big E def. Ricochet vs. John Morrison vs. Riddle vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Kevin Owens vs. King Nakamura vs. Seth Rollins

Big E def. Ricochet vs. John Morrison vs. Riddle vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Kevin Owens vs. King Nakamura vs. Seth Rollins WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns def. Edge