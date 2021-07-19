✖

WWE's Money in Bank pay-per-view crowned a new Mr. Money in the Bank on Sunday night, as Big E defeated seven other opponents to win the prestigious briefcase. E was the last man standing after hoisting Seth Rollins off the Ladder and planting him with a Big Ending from halfway up, making it an easy climb for him to unhook the briefcase. With the win, E can cash in the briefcase for a world championship (currently held by Roman Reigns on SmackDown and Bobby Lashley on Raw) match at any time over the next full year.

While the early years of MITB cash-ins were virtually spotless, the same can't be said for recent winners. Baron Corbin failed to cash in on Jinder Mahal in 2017, Braun Strowman had his 2018 cash-in declared a No Contest when Brock Lesnar attacked him and Roman Reigns inside Hell in a Cell, Brock Lesnar won the briefcase in 2019 after entering the match at the last minute and Otis lost ownership of his briefcase last year to The Miz (who eventually used it on Drew McIntyre, only to drop the WWE Championship eight days later to Lashley).

E confirmed in an interview with Ryan Satin on the Out of Character Podcast earlier this week that, if he won Money in the Bank, he'd pursue "The Tribal Chief" rather than "The All Mighty." But given how Lashley cruelly decimated Kingston earlier in the show, perhaps that will change.

"I feel like I'm cowardly if (I cash in on Kofi). Roman has been the guy. He's been the name I've been speaking the entire time, this whole singles run," E said. "For me to go after Kofi or Bobby, it all feels murky. It isn't taking away what Bobby has done at all, but Roman has had an incredible year and he's the guy. He's the guy at the top of our industry right now. Everyone has different opinions on who 'the guy' is, but to me, he's easily doing the best work of his career and I don't think that's debatable. Why not go after the top of the industry? That's how you establish a legacy,"

