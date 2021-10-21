WWE Crown Jewel 2021: Big E Retains WWE Championship Against Drew McIntyre

Minutes after his fellow New Day member Xavier Woods won King of the Ring, Big E successfully retained his WWE Championship by beating Drew McIntyre at Crown Jewel. Both men managed to kick out of the other’s finisher, but E was able to counter his way into a second Big Ending and score the pin. The match marked McIntyre’s final attempt at retrieving the WWE title since losing it via Money in the Bank cash-in back in February, as the WWE Draft has him jumping over to SmackDown beginning tomorrow night.

While McIntyre has already teased a feud with Roman Reigns over the Universal Championship, E will likely get the next crack at “The Tribal Chief” on pay-per-view. WWE has already confirmed next month’s Survivor Series will be another “battle for brand supremacy,” meaning WWE’s two world champions will clash in a non-title bout.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/WWE/status/1451260869757833217?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Check out the updated results from Crown Jewel below:

(Kickoff) The Usos def. Cedric Alexander & Shelton Benjamin

Edge def. Seth Rollins (Hell in a Cell)

Mansoor def. Mustafa Ali

Raw Tag Team Championships: RK-Bro def. AJ Styles & Omos

RK-Bro def. AJ Styles & Omos Zelina Vega def. Doudrop (Queen’s Crown Finals)

Goldberg def. Bobby Lashley (No Holds Barred, Falls Count Anywhere)

Xavier Woods def. Finn Balor (King of the Ring Finals)

WWE Championship: Big E def. Drew McIntyre

Big E def. Drew McIntyre WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar

Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar SmackDown Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair vs. Sasha Banks

This story is developing…