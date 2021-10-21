WWE

WWE Crown Jewel 2021: Big E Retains WWE Championship Against Drew McIntyre

Minutes after his fellow New Day member Xavier Woods won King of the Ring, Big E successfully retained his WWE Championship by beating Drew McIntyre at Crown Jewel. Both men managed to kick out of the other’s finisher, but E was able to counter his way into a second Big Ending and score the pin. The match marked McIntyre’s final attempt at retrieving the WWE title since losing it via Money in the Bank cash-in back in February, as the WWE Draft has him jumping over to SmackDown beginning tomorrow night. 

While McIntyre has already teased a feud with Roman Reigns over the Universal Championship, E will likely get the next crack at “The Tribal Chief” on pay-per-view. WWE has already confirmed next month’s Survivor Series will be another “battle for brand supremacy,” meaning WWE’s two world champions will clash in a non-title bout.

Check out the updated results from Crown Jewel below:

  • (Kickoff) The Usos def. Cedric Alexander & Shelton Benjamin
  • Edge def. Seth Rollins (Hell in a Cell)
  • Mansoor def. Mustafa Ali
  • Raw Tag Team Championships: RK-Bro def. AJ Styles & Omos
  • Zelina Vega def. Doudrop (Queen’s Crown Finals)
  • Goldberg def. Bobby Lashley (No Holds Barred, Falls Count Anywhere)
  • Xavier Woods def. Finn Balor (King of the Ring Finals)
  • WWE Championship: Big E def. Drew McIntyre
  • WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar
  • SmackDown Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair vs. Sasha Banks

This story is developing…

