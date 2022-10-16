Watch: Dominik Mysterio Takes Credit for Rey Mysterio Leaving WWE Raw

This week's Friday Night SmackDown saw Rey Mysterio attempt to quit WWE over the ongoing situation with his son, Dominik Mysterio. Triple H managed to talk him out of the idea by allowing him to move from Raw to the Blue Brand, and his first match in his new home saw the legendary luchador beat Ricochet, Sheamus and Solo Sikoa for a shot at Gunther's Intercontinental Championship.

Rey's aforementioned issues with Dominik trace back to the Clash at the Castle pay-per-view, in which he turned heel by nailing Edge with a low blow before hitting his father with a clothesline. He then officially joined The Judgement Day and has repeatedly attempted to get his father to fight back, but Rey has always declined. Dominik took a victory lap on social media over the weekend, taking credit for driving his father off Raw.

"Now that I've run my dad off of RAW, looks like you'll need a real man to show up. I'll see you there," Dominik wrote, promoting a meet and greet in Oklahoma City on Monday.

He also cut a promo from WWE's live event in Sioux City on Saturday — "Jefe, I saw that you quit and you decided to go over to SmackDown because you couldn't handle The Judgement Day. And that's all right. I hope you enjoy sitting at home watching me every Monday. Booyaka!

What's Next For The Judgement Day?

The Judgement Day picked up a pivotal win at Extreme Rules last week with Finn Balor forcing Edge to say "I Quit" in their match. That bout ended with Rhea Ripley bashing Beth Phoenix's head in with a Con-Chair-To. They then turned their attention to AJ Styles on this week's Raw and seemed to convince him to join the group. But Styles was quick to reveal Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson had returned to the company and promptly reformed The OC faction.

The Good Brothers will have their return match on this week's Raw, taking on Alpha Academy. Since no members of The Judgement Day have a match booked, fans can expect them to get involved in that bout somehow.